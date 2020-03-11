Fulton County Schools remain closed for 2nd day for coronavirus

All Fulton County Schools remain closed today, Wednesday, March 11 in order to clean and disinfect the facilities after confirming that one employee has been confirmed to have a case of the coronavirus.

The sick teacher worked at Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn and Woodland Middle School in East Point.

More statewide school closures are considered imminent as teachers and students often interact in interdisciplinary activities between local school systems.

The Fulton County school system has been alerted by public health officials of a confirmed employee coronavirus case within our district. The employee is currently being treated at a local hospital. We are working with public health officials to determine the impact on local schools and communities. Based on this concern, all schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, with additional closures communicated as determined. This closure will allow officials to clean and sanitize affected schools as well as share additional details of our ongoing plan. Updates regarding this concern will be shared via additional emails and the district website.

The FCS district is implementing aspects of a pandemic plan for students, employees and families as follows:

Identification and Notification of affected schools, families and employees

School/building closures will be communicated Testing will be performed in coordination with the CDC and Health Department Safety Precautions including cleaning and sanitizing

Live updates will be posted to our website regularly.

Read the full press release here: