Fulton County School superintendent Mike Looney releases coronavirus statement

FCS Coronavirus Update 4:30 p.m.
On Monday, March 9, Fulton County Schools was notified by the Fulton
County Department of Health that an employee was diagnosed with
coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. This employee is a teacher at Bear
Creek Middle School and Woodland Middle School in the cities of Fairburn and
East Point, respectively.
The employee felt ill on Friday, March 6, and was subsequently admitted to a
local hospital. Fulton County Schools is not sharing which hospital and can not
legally disclose the employee’s health condition. The school district is in the
process of providing the Department of Health with a list of students and staff
members that the employee may have had contact with so that health
department staff can follow up.
Based on concerns of possible exposure, the schools were immediately
dismissed today and all students and staff were sent home. Creekside High
School also has been closed due to its close proximity to Bear Creek Middle
School and the sharing of several staff members between the schools. A
number of families also have students who attend both schools.
Tomorrow, March 10, the entire school system – all FCS schools and
administrative offices – will be closed. This allows for cleaning and disinfection
of all schools as well as for district officials to conduct a risk assessment for the
entire school system. A decision about the length of the closing and next steps
will be announced tomorrow by 5 p.m.
The district will continue to post updates on its COVID-19 website at
www.fultonschools.org/coronavirus and will communicate additional
information with families and employees as it becomes available.
Meanwhile, Fulton County Schools asks that all stakeholders – students,
employees, parents and community members – follow COVID-19 guidance as
emphasized by local, state and national health care providers.