Fulton County School superintendent Mike Looney releases coronavirus statement

FCS Coronavirus Update 4:30 p.m.

On Monday, March 9, Fulton County Schools was notified by the Fulton

County Department of Health that an employee was diagnosed with

coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. This employee is a teacher at Bear

Creek Middle School and Woodland Middle School in the cities of Fairburn and

East Point, respectively.

The employee felt ill on Friday, March 6, and was subsequently admitted to a

local hospital. Fulton County Schools is not sharing which hospital and can not

legally disclose the employee’s health condition. The school district is in the

process of providing the Department of Health with a list of students and staff

members that the employee may have had contact with so that health

department staff can follow up.

Based on concerns of possible exposure, the schools were immediately

dismissed today and all students and staff were sent home. Creekside High

School also has been closed due to its close proximity to Bear Creek Middle

School and the sharing of several staff members between the schools. A

number of families also have students who attend both schools.

Tomorrow, March 10, the entire school system – all FCS schools and

administrative offices – will be closed. This allows for cleaning and disinfection

of all schools as well as for district officials to conduct a risk assessment for the

entire school system. A decision about the length of the closing and next steps

will be announced tomorrow by 5 p.m.

The district will continue to post updates on its COVID-19 website at

www.fultonschools.org/coronavirus and will communicate additional

information with families and employees as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, Fulton County Schools asks that all stakeholders – students,

employees, parents and community members – follow COVID-19 guidance as

emphasized by local, state and national health care providers.