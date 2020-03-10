ADCOLOR 2020 heads to Atlanta to celebrate diversity across creative industries

Nominations for the 14th Annual ADCOLOR Awards open on March 16th, 2020

Presented by Facebook, Google and Omnicom Group

ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced ADCOLOR 2020 will be hosted, for the first time, in Atlanta, Georgia at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Following last year’s rallying call of “Take a Stand”, ADCOLOR introduces this year’s theme, “Here for It”, encouraging attendees to state their intentions in the face of inequality and misrepresentation. The conference will be held from September 10th-13th, with the 14th Annual ADCOLOR Awards presented on Sunday evening.

The location of this year’s conference is enriched with historical significance. In 1967, the Hyatt Regency Atlanta was the first hotel to open its doors to leaders of the Civil Rights movement, which included Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Afterward, King called the hotel his ‘Hotel of Hope’, and it is now widely known for continuing the tradition of bringing groups together to build community and share unique ideas.

“Bringing ADCOLOR to Atlanta, and more specifically to the ‘Hotel of Hope’, was an easy decision for the organization,” says ADCOLOR’s Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. “The culture within Atlanta and the hotel’s shared purpose of fostering connections made it a perfect fit. Our 2020 theme is about showing up, being present, continuing the fight and striving for progress. As we head to Atlanta, we’re saying that we’re here for it, together, as an ADCOLOR community.”

Now in its 14th year, the ADCOLOR Awards will honor individuals and companies who indeed are “Here for It”, those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the creative, marketing and tech industries. Carefully selected from a large population of diverse influencers from across these industries, honorees not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. The night will celebrate their accomplishments and how they have embodied ADCOLOR’s mission of “Rise Up, Reach Back”.

Nominations for the 2020 ADCOLOR Awards will open on March 16th and be accepted until May 5th, 2020. Individuals can choose from eight different categories when nominating colleagues, mentors, agencies and corporations. Please see below for descriptions of each category and visit http://nominations.adcolor.org to access the nomination portal.

For additional information on partnership opportunities and to attend ADCOLOR 2020, please visit www.adcolor.org. Registration for the conference and award show will open in late March.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR 2020 Partners

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

ADCOLOR Award Categories

RISING STAR – A Rising Star is an up-and-coming young gun with less than seven years of experience. They stand out among their peers as someone who is brilliant, whose personality shines and whose differences only makes them and those around them stronger as they move forward in their career.

ROCKSTAR – A Rockstar is someone who, whether through their primary role or extracurricular activities, shows brilliance as a leader and visionary in the industry. They have a positive track record and the potential to accomplish so much more. Falling between the Rising Star and the Legend, this individual is creating their own path and encouraging others to shine.

INNOVATOR – An Innovator is an employee who embodies progress and imagination. They stand out among peers as an inclusion game changer and brilliant pioneer in their role, creating breakthrough developments and/or improvements, whether tangible or intangible.

CHANGE AGENT – A Change Agent is the individual within a company who is using their talents and position to enhance the corporate culture and create a more inclusive environment – calling attention to the talents of all types of people. This can be part of or beyond the scope of that persons’ primary role.

MOST VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP – The Most Valuable Partners (MVP) are two people/companies that work together to provide exceptional and highly effective diversity solutions within their organizations and industries. They may be an agency, marketer, media company or diverse supplier with NMSDC or WBENC certification that teams up for a short or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

ADCOLOR | ONE CLUB CREATIVE AWARD – The ADCOLOR | One Club recipients are creative professionals of multicultural background who have demonstrated noteworthy talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines.

ADCOLOR IN TECH AWARD – The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity & inclusion in the tech industries, who has pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for other generations to take the opportunities made by this change agent even further.