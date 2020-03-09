Film Review: ‘Burden’ starring Forest Whitaker is a must-see (watch trailer)

Burden takes place in 1996 in Laurens, South Carolina, a place where blacks were treated as second class citizens and racism was commonplace in the small town. The movie is a “no holds barred” true story about race that shows the ugliness of hatred toward our fellow man. Meanwhile, Mike falls in love with a single mother and when the two become homeless, against the wishes of his family, Reverend Kennedy takes them in.

To see the evolution of Garrett Hedlund’s character is like watching a drug addict go through recovery. He has his moments of kindness where he treats black people with respect and then he’ll sometimes slip back into being the old Mike, using the “N-word” when talking to blacks and showing them total disrespect. It’s the Reverend Kennedy who convinces him that all men are brothers. Burden is a real story about love winning over hate and the subject matter is just as relevant now as it was then. It’s an important movie for the times we are living in now. It reminds us not to forget what happened in the past or we’ll be doomed to repeat it.

The movie is rated R for harsh language, including frequent use of “The N-Word,” and runs for 2 hours and 9 minutes. On my “Hollywood Popcorn Scale” I rate Burden a JUMBO