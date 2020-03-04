Commissioner Arrington to host ‘Shoot Film, Not Guns’

Anti-bullying and anti-violence initiative to target area young people
Fulton County Commission Vice Chairman Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will host an effort to battle both bullying and violence in our communities in conjunction with The American Youth Arts Society, Inc., and its cinematic division The American Youth Film Festival. The initiative is called “Shoot Film Not Guns Anti-bullying/Stop the Violence Youth Initiative” and is part of an effort targeting youth safety. The event takes place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center; 141 Pryor Street SW; Atlanta, GA 30303.
“More than one out of every 5 young people admits to being bullied at school or online,” says District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. “Here we hope to have the help of other young people to reach their peers to offer assistance.”
The initiative is an opportunity for the Fulton County District 5 office in conjunction with the American Youth Film Festival to partner with student filmmakers, actors, actresses, and influencers to spread an anti-violence message to Fulton County communities. The initiative encourages youth to utilize smart phones to create an “Anti-bullying/Stop the Violence” Public Service Announcement to be submitted to The American Youth Film Festival at each of the festivals’ stops around the country. The winning PSA and production team will be recognized at The American Youth Film Festival in Atlanta in June 2020. Students will also participate in Careers in Film workshops, covering topics including acting, editing, camera operation, directing, and production. For more information on this event, www.americanyouthfilmfest.org or www.shootfilmnotguns.org.