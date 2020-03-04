Commissioner Arrington to host ‘Shoot Film, Not Guns’

Anti-bullying and anti-violence initiative to target area young people

Fulton County Commission Vice Chairman Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will host an effort to battle both bullying and violence in our communities in conjunction with The American Youth Arts Society, Inc., and its cinematic division The American Youth Film Festival. The initiative is called “Shoot Film Not Guns Anti-bullying/Stop the Violence Youth Initiative” and is part of an effort targeting youth safety. The event takes place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center; 141 Pryor Street SW; Atlanta, GA 30303.

“More than one out of every 5 young people admits to being bullied at school or online,” says District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. “Here we hope to have the help of other young people to reach their peers to offer assistance.”