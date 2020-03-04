Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore Initiates response plan for coronavirus

Following recent reports regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its potential public impact, Council President Felicia A. Moore has charged the Council Staff Director and Municipal Clerk to develop standard operating procedures in response to potential procedural disruptions that could occur as result of the virus and other emergency incidences.

The response initiative will address the following:

Remote meetings, including public comments and voting on legislation

Teleworking capabilities for Council staff

Notice of regularly scheduled and special called meetings, work sessions and public hearings

Training regarding intranet, remote phone and email access

Communications plan for staff and the public regarding off-site procedures

“We must ensure that the Council remains active and accessible during any situation which may disrupt the normal operations of City Hall,” Council President Moore said. “It is in the best interest of the city that we approach this concern proactively, executing an efficient and effective plan.”

. A link to Council President Moore’s comments during Committee on Council on Monday, March 2 is available here . In addition, correspondence distributed to all members of Council and its divisions can be accessed here

