Hammonds House Museum examines ‘Blackness’ in 2020 exhibitions and programs

Hammonds House Museum Examines “Blackness”

In 2020 Exhibitions & Programs

Atlanta, GA — In 2020 Hammonds House Museum will examine “Blackness.” Through exhibitions, public programs, salons, youth events and digital space they will explore how the idea of blackness manifests itself in the breadth and depth of our being and collective consciousness. The conversation will be anchored by four exhibitions and will expand as additional artists, curators, thought leaders, scholars, and members of the public, are all invited to engage in the conversation.

“Blackness is not a monolith. We are not homogenous people; we are not all the same.” Jesse Williams

Masud Olufani

Translocation & Transfiguration

January 10-March 22, 2020

Translocation & Transfiguration explores how the social complication of ‘blackness’ in America has served as a catalyst for the creative brilliance, cultural inventiveness, and spiritual resilience characteristic of the African diaspora. The objectification, marginalization, commodification of the black body, and sustained multigenerational trauma visited upon it, necessitated a set of subversive practices and responses to insure survival. Through mixed media installations of sculpture, sound, video, photography, imagery and text, the artist investigates how tributaries of philosophical transference are manifested in the struggle of the African American community, and how modalities for survival can serve as touchstones of inspiration to a society fragmented by racism, sexism and extreme expressions of nationalism.

Maurice Evans and Grace Kisa

Nu Africans

April 2 – June 12, 2020

Nu Africans addresses the notion that Africans of the diaspora, through their particular set of circumstances, have evolved into their own tribe of Nu Africans. Inspired by the legendary warriors and queens from the African continent, models were styled and photographed as a warrior and as a queen. Though the inspiration takes its roots from the continent, these women are from this time, this place, and embody all the experiences that have brought them here.

Pastor Troy with Shannon McCollum, Curated by Kevin Sipp

The Art of Crunk According to Pastor Troy

June 26 – August 9, 2020

Crunk music pioneer Pastor Troy rolled up to Hammonds House Museum’s January 2019 opening of Dandy Lion dressed to the nines in a Coogi sweater, yellow pants and yellow newsboy cap. Let’s just say, he made an impression. Two weeks later, he was back at the museum discussing his ideas about creating a special Crunk Exhibition. An all-star team of Pastor Troy, photographer Shannon McCollum and curator Kevin Sipp will examine the Art of Crunk According to Pastor Troy through music, video and photography.

Tracy Murrell

Walking in Your Shoes… Exploring Haitian Migration

August 28 – November 1, 2020

Hammonds House Museum in partnership with the Haitian Cultural Exchange, with funding from the National Performance Network, has commissioned artist Tracy Murrell to explore contemporary Haitian migration. She will produce new artistic works with the intention of offering a counter-narrative to the immigration story and bring to light the universality of migration as a shared experience.

Hammonds House Museum, located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta’s historic West End, is a unique setting to explore the cultural diversity and legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 350 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year. For more information, and to find out how you can get involved, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.