Truist Foundation launches to build better lives and communities

Foundation to Focus on Leadership Development,

Economic Mobility, Thriving Communities and Educational Equity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., (March 2, 2020) – Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced the launch of the Truist Foundation, based in Charlotte, N.C. Emboldened by the vision that all people should have an equal opportunity to thrive, the Truist Foundation will strive to better the quality of life of individuals and communities by building intellectual, social, financial and human capital.

Specifically, the Truist Foundation will partner with strong, innovative nonprofit organizations to increase their impact and expand their reach. Based on input gathered from teammates, partners and other stakeholders during a listening tour and one-on-one interviews, the Truist Foundation will prioritize these four focus areas:

· Leadership Development: Empowering nonprofit and community-based leaders.

· Economic Mobility: Breaking the cycle of poverty and creating a growth economy.

· Thriving Communities: Creating healthy, resilient communities.

· Educational Equity: Transforming education in underserved communities.

Truist named Lynette Bell as president of the Truist Foundation. With her extensive background in philanthropy and collaboration with community partners, Bell will lead the Truist Foundation to make an impact in local communities by building strong partnerships with nonprofits. Bell previously served as the enterprise community reinvestment officer for SunTrust, where she led the community development program to support underserved communities.

“We have the responsibility each day to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Bell. “Accomplishing that goal will be about more than simply the number and size of the checks we write. It’s a question of impact – making the world a tangibly better place by identifying needs within our communities and addressing them in an intentional and thoughtful way.”

“The Truist Foundation builds upon BB&T and SunTrust’s strong philanthropic legacies,” said Bill Rogers, president and chief operating officer, Truist Financial, and chairman of the board, Truist Foundation. “Truist has the unique advantage of being present in both rural and urban communities across our footprint. This gives us great insight into the needs of all the communities we serve, and we look forward to the opportunity to address those needs as the Truist Foundation.”

The Truist Foundation has assembled a strong board of directors with valuable leadership experience, diverse perspectives and commitment to community engagement. In addition to key leaders from the heritage organizations of BB&T and SunTrust, the Truist Foundation has brought in community members who will provide an outside perspective. These include:

· William H. Rogers Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer, Truist Financial, and Chairman of the Board, Truist Foundation.

· Lynette Bell, President, Truist Foundation.

· Kathy Farrell, Head of Commercial Real Estate, Truist Financial.

· Ellen Fitzsimmons, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Enterprise Diversity and Human Resources, Truist Financial.

· Chris Henson, Head of Banking and Insurance, Truist Financial.

· Kimberly Moore-Wright, Chief Human Resources Officer, Truist Financial.

· David Weaver, Head of Commercial Community Banking, Truist Financial.

· Dontá Wilson, Chief Digital and Client Experience Officer, Truist Financial.

· Dr. Harold Martin Sr., Chancellor, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

· Ernie Reigel, Former Chairman, Moore & Van Allen.

· Ingrid Saunders Jones, Former Senior Vice President, Global Community Relations, and Chair, The Coca-Cola Foundation.

The Truist Foundation will focus on supporting needs in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

Nonprofit organizations that serve critical needs in these communities are encouraged to apply for a grant from the Truist Foundation at www.truist.com/truist-foundation/grant-application.