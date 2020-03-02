National CEO Search begins with Board of the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta

BoardWalk Consulting launches leadership profile with comprehensive information and application process for candidate to succeed Alicia Philipp’s 43-year tenure

ATLANTA – March 2, 2020 –Today, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announces the beginning of a national search for its next CEO. The Board of Directors of the Foundation, in collaboration with BoardWalk Consulting, its retained executive search partner, has created a comprehensive description of the future leader’s attributes, strengths and abilities, for candidate application, nominations and personal submissions.

“Our Board has been at work preparing for this day for nearly two years,” said Susan Grant, board chair, Community Foundation. “From a deep immersion in updating committee charters to interviewing donors to the Foundation and influencers throughout the region, we have created a leadership profile that is a true pathway to the next era of success for our region’s cherished endowment.”

In anticipation of this major leadership change, the Board of Directors, in tandem with the CEO, has undertaken a rigorous examination of the Foundation’s governance, strategy and plans for succession. Guided by consultants and data from BoardSource and extensive conversations with a cross-section of donors, partners, grantees and other stakeholders, the Foundation affirmed its strategy for 2019-2021 and solidified a comprehensive succession plan.

Under the leadership of Search Committee Chair, Bert Clark, the committee comprised of Clark, Susan Grant, Patrice Greer, Douglas Hooker, Jeff Muir, John Reid, Dave Stockert and Studie Young, went through a comprehensive RFP process in November 2019 to unanimously select BoardWalk Consulting as the executive search partner. From November – January 2020, interviews with constituents were held region-wide to ensure scope and breadth of the chief executive’s work and future responsibilities leading the region’s endowment. “Today, the efforts of our BoardWalk partners and our Board come full circle with the launch of the Leadership Profile and the application,” said Clark. “The Community Foundation has a rich history and it has the potential to have an even bigger future thanks to the dedication of the Foundation staff, Alicia’s executive leadership, BoardWalk and my fellow Board leaders. The leader invited to become the Community Foundation’s next President & CEO will have the opportunity, and the mandate, to help shape the very future of the metro Atlanta region.”

To access the Leadership Profile and details on the CEO search process, visit the Foundation’s website via: cfgreateratlanta.org, and click through to the bespoke mini-site at: http://cfgreateratlanta.org/about/ceo-search/ featuring an overview, FAQs, a feedback loop, online and PDF versions of the profile, and more. To apply for the position, or to suggest a prospect, please email CFGAtlanta@BoardWalkConsulting.com.