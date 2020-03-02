Digital Daily

Fulton County announces early voting locations

Locations provide options for residents voting in Presidential Primary

 

ATLANTA – Fulton County Early Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary and Special Election will take place weekdays from Monday, March 2 through Friday, March 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Polls will open at the following locations:

Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Alpharetta Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Chastain Park Recreation Center
140 W. Wieuca Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30342

College Park Library
3647 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

East Point Library
2757 Main Street
East Point, GA 30344

East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076

Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Fairburn Library
60 Valley View Drive
Fairburn, GA 30213

Fulton County Government Center
130 Peachtree Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30303

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291

Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022

Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta
1463 Pryor Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30315

Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009

North Fulton Service Center, Room 232
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Park Place at Newtown
3125 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075

Sandy Springs Library
395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park, GA 30349

Wolf Creek Library
3100 Enon Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

The Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections also offers 13 outreach locations for additional early voting opportunities for residents. These locations include:

Crabapple Government Center Gymnasium

12624 Broadwell Road; Alpharetta, GA 30004

Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multi-Purpose Facility

6500 Vernon Woods, Dr. NE; Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Thursday, March 19 & Friday, March 20 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harriet G. Darnell Senior Center

677 Fairburn Road NW; Atlanta, GA 30331

Tuesday, March 10 & Wednesday, March 11 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Helene S. Mills Senior Multi-Purpose Facility

515 John Wesley Dobbs, Ave. NE; Atlanta, GA 30312

Tuesday, March 17 & Wednesday, March 18 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multi-Purpose Facility

2885 Church Street; East Point, GA 30344

Thursday, March 19 Friday, March 20 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Horizon Neighborhood Senior Center

745 Orr Street NW Atlanta, GA 30314

Tuesday, March 3 & Wednesday, March 4 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Palmetto Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy Palmetto, GA 30268

Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roswell Neighborhood Senior Center

1250 Warsaw Rd Roswell, GA 30076

Saturday, March 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Sunday, March 15 12 to 5 p.m.

Sandy Springs City Hall

1 Galambos Way Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Thursday, March 5 & Friday, March 6 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Edwin A. Thompson Senior Student Activity Building 800

1630 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW Atlanta, GA 30310

Tuesday, March 3 through Thursday, March 5 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Ferst Center

349 Ferst Drive Atlanta, GA 30332

Monday, March 9 & Tuesday, March 10 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Georgia State University

Student Center Court Salon – First Floor

55 Gilmer Street SE Atlanta, GA 30303

Monday, March 9 & Tuesday, March 10 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morehouse College

Morehouse Archer Hall, Building 15

830 Westview Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30314

Wednesday, March 18 & Thursday, March 19 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many early voting and outreach locations will not be polling locations for the Presidential Preference Primary on March 24, 2020. Please visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or Fulton County Registration & Elections at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/registration-and-elections/find-my-polling-site for details on where voters are designated to cast ballots on Election Day.

