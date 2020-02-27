Senate must follow house and denounce lynching

WASHINGTON – Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, issued the following statement on the bipartisan House of Representatives’ passage of H.R. 35, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which would designate lynching as a hate crime under federal law:

“A near-unanimous House has taken an important step to recognize the more than four thousand lynching victims, including Emmett Till. These racially motivated acts of terror – directed primarily at African Americans – have plagued our nation for too long, and now the Senate must move swiftly and take up the House bill. Senate action would move us one step closer to sending a clear message: hate crimes and bigotry are wrong and we will not tolerate them.”

