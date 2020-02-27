Fulton County announces early voting locations

Locations provide options for residents voting in Presidential Primary

ATLANTA – Fulton County Early Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary and Special Election will take place weekdays from Monday, March 2 through Friday, March 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Polls will open at the following locations:

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

Alpharetta Library

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Chastain Park Recreation Center

140 W. Wieuca Road NW

Atlanta, GA 30342

College Park Library

3647 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

East Point Library

2757 Main Street

East Point, GA 30344

East Roswell Branch Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

Fairburn Library

60 Valley View Drive

Fairburn, GA 30213

Fulton County Government Center

130 Peachtree Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

4055 Flat Shoals Road

Union City, GA 30291

Johns Creek Environmental Campus

8100 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta

1463 Pryor Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009

North Fulton Service Center, Room 232

7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Park Place at Newtown

3125 Old Alabama Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Roswell Branch Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Sandy Springs Library

395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, GA 30349

Wolf Creek Library

3100 Enon Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

The Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections also offers 13 outreach locations for additional early voting opportunities for residents. These locations include:

Crabapple Government Center Gymnasium

12624 Broadwell Road; Alpharetta, GA 30004

Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multi-Purpose Facility

6500 Vernon Woods, Dr. NE; Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Thursday, March 19 & Friday, March 20 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harriet G. Darnell Senior Center

677 Fairburn Road NW; Atlanta, GA 30331

Tuesday, March 10 & Wednesday, March 11 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Helene S. Mills Senior Multi-Purpose Facility

515 John Wesley Dobbs, Ave. NE; Atlanta, GA 30312

Tuesday, March 17 & Wednesday, March 18 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multi-Purpose Facility

2885 Church Street; East Point, GA 30344

Thursday, March 19 Friday, March 20 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Horizon Neighborhood Senior Center

745 Orr Street NW Atlanta, GA 30314

Tuesday, March 3 & Wednesday, March 4 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Palmetto Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy Palmetto, GA 30268

Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roswell Neighborhood Senior Center

1250 Warsaw Rd Roswell, GA 30076

Saturday, March 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Sunday, March 15 12 to 5 p.m.

Sandy Springs City Hall

1 Galambos Way Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Thursday, March 5 & Friday, March 6 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Edwin A. Thompson Senior Student Activity Building 800

1630 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW Atlanta, GA 30310

Tuesday, March 3 through Thursday, March 5 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Ferst Center

349 Ferst Drive Atlanta, GA 30332

Monday, March 9 & Tuesday, March 10 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Georgia State University

Student Center Court Salon – First Floor

55 Gilmer Street SE Atlanta, GA 30303

Monday, March 9 & Tuesday, March 10 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morehouse College

Morehouse Archer Hall, Building 15

830 Westview Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30314

Wednesday, March 18 & Thursday, March 19 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.