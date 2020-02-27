Fulton County announces early voting locations

Locations provide options for residents voting in Presidential Primary
ATLANTA – Fulton County Early Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary and Special Election will take place weekdays from Monday, March 2 through Friday, March 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7 and Saturday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Polls will open at the following locations:
Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Alpharetta Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Chastain Park Recreation Center
140 W. Wieuca Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30342
College Park Library
3647 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337
C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
East Point Library
2757 Main Street
East Point, GA 30344
East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Library
60 Valley View Drive
Fairburn, GA 30213
Fulton County Government Center
130 Peachtree Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291
Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta
1463 Pryor Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
North Fulton Service Center, Room 232
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Park Place at Newtown
3125 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
Sandy Springs Library
395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park, GA 30349
Wolf Creek Library
3100 Enon Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections also offers 13 outreach locations for additional early voting opportunities for residents. These locations include:
Crabapple Government Center Gymnasium
12624 Broadwell Road; Alpharetta, GA 30004
Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multi-Purpose Facility
6500 Vernon Woods, Dr. NE; Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Thursday, March 19 & Friday, March 20 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Harriet G. Darnell Senior Center
677 Fairburn Road NW; Atlanta, GA 30331
Tuesday, March 10 & Wednesday, March 11 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Helene S. Mills Senior Multi-Purpose Facility
515 John Wesley Dobbs, Ave. NE; Atlanta, GA 30312
Tuesday, March 17 & Wednesday, March 18 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multi-Purpose Facility
2885 Church Street; East Point, GA 30344
Thursday, March 19 Friday, March 20 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Horizon Neighborhood Senior Center
745 Orr Street NW Atlanta, GA 30314
Tuesday, March 3 & Wednesday, March 4 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Palmetto Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy Palmetto, GA 30268
Friday, March 6 & Saturday, March 7 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Roswell Neighborhood Senior Center
1250 Warsaw Rd Roswell, GA 30076
Saturday, March 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Sunday, March 15 12 to 5 p.m.
Sandy Springs City Hall
1 Galambos Way Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Thursday, March 5 & Friday, March 6 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Edwin A. Thompson Senior Student Activity Building 800
1630 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW Atlanta, GA 30310
Tuesday, March 3 through Thursday, March 5 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Georgia Institute of Technology
Ferst Center
349 Ferst Drive Atlanta, GA 30332
Monday, March 9 & Tuesday, March 10 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Georgia State University
Student Center Court Salon – First Floor
55 Gilmer Street SE Atlanta, GA 30303
Monday, March 9 & Tuesday, March 10 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Morehouse College
Morehouse Archer Hall, Building 15
830 Westview Drive SW Atlanta, GA 30314
Wednesday, March 18 & Thursday, March 19 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Many early voting and outreach locations will not be polling locations for the Presidential Preference Primary on March 24, 2020. Please visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or Fulton County Registration & Elections at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/registration-and-elections/find-my-polling-site for details on where voters are designated to cast ballots on Election Day.