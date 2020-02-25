Georgia DOT awards $70 million in construction contracts in January

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 18 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $70,709,968.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $20.2 million, was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc. for resurfacing. The company was hired to resurface and restripe 15.09 miles of roadway on Interstate 475/State Route 408 from south of Tobesofkee Creek to north of the bridge over Interstate 475/State Route 408 in Bibb and Monroe counties.

The second largest contract, $10.7 million, was also awarded to C. W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc. to resurface 12.06 miles of roadway on State Route 422/State Route 10 Loop. The project begins north of the Milledge Avenue Bridge to south of US 78/State Route 10 in Clarke County.

Both contracts were awarded to enhance and preserve existing pavement, decreasing the formation of potholes and cracks in areas of the roadway where pavement has deteriorated. Georgia DOT maintenance offices conduct Pavement Condition Evaluation System (PACES) assessments to monitor pavement conditions on routes maintained by the department.

The above contracts, along with six other resurfacing contracts, represent 64 percent or $45.1 million of the awarded funds. The remaining 36 percent, or approximately $25.5 million, is allotted for bridge rehabilitation, bridge construction and safety projects at various locations throughout the state.

Three of the five safety contracts awarded will restripe and upgrade current pavement markings along 33.30 miles of roadway at various locations on Interstate 75/State Route 401. Construction will take place in Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dooly and Houston counties. These projects will improve the current striping reflectivity on the roadway, making it safer for drivers.

Revisions have been made to the January 2020, and the September 2019 and November 2019 lettings. To view previously January deferred contracts and other bidding information, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PartnerSmart.

Project bids were received on Jan. 17, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Jan. 31. The January awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $266 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1, 2019.

Information on project schedules, potential lane closures and detours will be available in advance of activities taking place and will continue throughout the construction phase.

Contractors and consultants including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more please visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.