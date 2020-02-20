Georgia Trust Completes rehab of affordable homes in West Atlanta, open house s

Georgia Trust Completes Rehabilitation of Two Affordable Homes in West Atlanta, Open House Set for Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Non-profit organization sustainably rehabilitated two historic properties to help revitalize West Atlanta and create affordable housing

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020—The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation completed the rehabilitation of two single-family homes in West Atlanta and will host an open house at both properties Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both homes were rehabilitated as part of the organization’s West Atlanta Preservation Initiative, a program that aims to revitalize neighborhoods affordably and sustainably.

The houses—located at 1575 Mozley Place and 1138 Harwell Street—are being sold through a partnership with the Atlanta Land Trust to ensure permanent affordability at 80% area median income or lower. Each house is available for $198,000, and applicants must meet qualifying income requirements. A preservation easement will be placed on the houses to protect them from demolition or insensitive alterations in perpetuity.

A presentation will take place Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at 1575 Mozley Place SW, Atlanta. Both houses—1575 Mozley Place and 1138 Harwell Street—will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Representatives will be on hand from The Georgia Trust, Atlanta Land Trust, Southface Institute, and Lifecycle Building Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the history of the houses, specific energy saving techniques, and how the Community Land Trust model works to ensure long-term affordability in the heart of the city.

The media and public are invited to attend.

WHAT: Presentation and Open House of West Atlanta Preservation Initiative Properties

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Presentation begins at 10 a.m. at 1575 Mozley Place SW, Atlanta, GA 30314)

WHERE: 1138 Harwell Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30314 and 1575 Mozley Place SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

About the houses

The Georgia Trust purchased the houses in 2018 from the family of Harriet and Edward Johnson, the home’s original owners. Mr. Johnson (1916-2019), a ground instructor in the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, moved to Atlanta after the war and became the city’s first African American licensed electrician. Mrs. Johnson (1921-2002), a graduate of Spelman College, earned a master’s degree in education and taught kindergarten in Atlanta Public Schools. They raised three daughters at 1138 Harwell Street.

The house at 1138 Harwell Street has 1,479 square feet on the main floor with three bedrooms and one and half baths, an unfinished basement and a two-car garage. 1575 Mozley Place has an open concept floorplan with 1,300 of finished space that includes three bedrooms and two baths. Interested buyers can learn more at GeorgiaTrust.org or by calling Ben Sutton at (404) 885-7817.

About the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.

As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and awards students and young professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit GeorgiaTrust.org.

About the Atlanta Land Trust

The mission of the Atlanta Land Trust (ALT) is to deliver and steward permanently affordable housing proximate to the Atlanta BeltLine and other targeted areas in the city of Atlanta. The ALT will also create a favorable climate for community land trust (CLT) development, strategically assemble land, and provide fee-for service stewardship to other entities. ALT was created to maintain affordability in neighborhoods at risk of gentrification and displacement due, in part, to the Atlanta BeltLine, throughout the portions of the city of Atlanta directly impacted by the Atlanta BeltLine.