Dr. Alveda C. King, Bishop Harry R. Jackson Jr. partner with Black History Month Homeownership Workshop

Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral to Host UHOUSI Initiative Event to Increase Homeownership Among African-Americans, Minorities, and Millennials

ATLANTA, Ga. — While Atlanta boasts one of the nation’s largest African-American communities in the country, it ranks among some of the lowest homeownership rates in housing that is black-owned. Coinciding with Black History Month, prominent African-American pastors from across the country are partnering to host a free homeownership workshop to address one of the most critical civil rights issues of our time and attempt to close the racial wealth gap.

WHAT: UHOUSI will host a free Black History Month homeownership workshop on Saturday, February 22, at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral in Austell, Ga.

The workshop, part of the UHOUSI Initiative, is designed to help first-time homebuyers and will provide information on down payments, credit, and other barriers to homeownership. The workshop will be taught by leading industry professionals.

CBC Mortgage Agency, Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, and numerous Christian faith parishes have partnered together to host UHOUSI Initiative events across the country in an effort to increase homeownership among African-Americans, other minorities, and millennials. UHOUSI combines down payment assistance with FHA-insured mortgages on a nationwide basis to help credit-worthy, qualified buyers achieve the increasingly elusive American Dream of homeownership.

UHOUSI is a specialized version of CBC Mortgage Agency’s national down payment assistance program.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.uhousi.com/event-details/black-history-month-home-buyer-event-austell-ga

WHEN:

Saturday, February 22, 2020

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral

212 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, Ga.

WHO:

Dr. Alveda C. King, minister, Gospel of Jesus Christ, Atlanta, Ga.

Bishop Harry, R. Jackson, co-chair of the UHOUSI initiative, and senior pastor, Hope Christian Church, Beltsville, Md.