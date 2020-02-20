Congressman Johnson to Host Restoration Resource Fair for returning citizens

CLARKSTON, GA — On Thursday, February 20, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) will host his Restoration Resource Fair for ex-offenders, previously incarcerated, returning citizens or those caught up in the system.

More than 100 community partners will join the Congressman for the event that will work to assist returning citizens find a job, receive healthcare and wellness screenings, criminal review or record expungement, housing and transportation vouchers, mental & spiritual guidance, hunger assistance and many other critical support services.

“This event, which is building off previous resource fairs we’ve held, is a community effort to help break the cycle of recidivism and poverty and help make those who have been previously incarcerated more productive, successful citizens” said Congressman Johnson. “If we can come together and achieve this goal, our district, state and nation will be better place.”

WHO: Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04); DeKalb Sheriff’s Office; Rockdale Sheriff’s Office; Newton County Sheriff’s Office; Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office; DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County Accountability Courts; Georgia Department of Corrections; Georgia Department of Labor; Special guest speakers who have been previously incarcerated will share their stories, including former DeKalb CEO Burrell Ellis; syndicated multimedia personality Rashad Richey of WAOK, V-103, CBS46 and Rolling Out magazine; and Gideon Melvin, a student at GPTC Newton and an intern in Congressman Johnson’s office.

WHAT: Congressman Hank Johnson’s Restoration Resource Fair to offer employment opportunities, criminal record review or expungement, mental and spiritual guidance, housing and education resources, transportation, healthcare and wellness screenings; as well as hunger assistance and support services.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.;

WHERE: Georgia Piedmont Technical College, 495 North Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston, GA 30021;

Community partners include: Salvation Army; The National Urban League; Goodwill; Department of Driver Services (DMV); The U.S. Census; MARTA; The U.S. Department of Child Support; The International Union of Engineers; Southern Mechanicals; Work Source DeKalb, Work Source Gwinnett; GA Works; The Georgia Department of Labor; The Door; Stand Inc.; SNAP; DFCS; Overcomers House; Veterans Molding Minds; Nu-Way Staffing; The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department; The John Marshall School of Law; Georgia Piedmont Technical College; Oakhurst Medical Center; Atlanta Food Bank; Helping Hands; Springfield Baptist Church, Rainbow Park Baptist, Berean Christian Church, House of Hope Baptist, New Birth Baptist, Voices of Faith; Emory Conference Center Hotel, Waffle House (Norcross), Happy Faces Personal Group, DeKalb County Dept. of Watershed Management, Georgia Standup, JMA Placement Inc. Staffing, Life Empowerment Enterprises, UPS, Honidu’s Caring Foundation, The Service Companies; Ethne Health Community Clinic, WellCare Health Plan, VA’s Advance Care Team, VA’s Regional Telehealth, VA’s Whole Health, VA’s Marietta VET Center, VA Eligibility, VA’s Human Resources;

For more information, go to HANKJOHNSON.HOUSE.GOV or RSVP at Rep. Johnson’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/510312933201031/.