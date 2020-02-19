Atlanta entrepreneurs combine shopping and travel for business owners

UNIQUE INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING TOUR FOR ENTREPRENEURS, TO COMBINE

BUSINESS AND PLEASURE IN CARIBBEAN, AFRICA AND ASIA

Company Kicking-Off First Escorted Tour in Kingston, Jamaica, Offering Atypical Tourist Stops and Key International Business Connections

Atlanta, GA…February 17, 2020…Two African-American women are taking their own love for travel, culture and entrepreneurship, and are inviting an American delegation of business owners to combine a unique vacation experience with leveraging opportunities to do business in some key global markets, via international shopping tours.

Atlanta-based Sentrigue, LP., owned by Dawn Anderson and Ingrid Briggs, is working to help explore small businesses’ potential for expansion into some major international markets like the Caribbean, Africa and Asia, by simultaneously creating unique travel experiences with facilitating key connections needed to do business in these countries.

Sentrigue’s first excursion will be held in Kingston, Jamaica, to assist interested businesses in leveraging opportunities at Expo Jamaica, the largest and most impactful exhibition and trade show of its kind in the Caribbean Jamaican products and services.

“We chose to begin our tours during Expo Jamaica because it is one of our global business partners and is recognized internationally as a major trade and investment event for those wanting to do business in Jamaica,” says Dawn Anderson, partner in Sentrigue and owner of One-Neo-Geo, LLC., a marketing and media distribution company. “Our goal is to offer one-of-a-kind product and service sourcing on a global level, to help companies build their brands without the high cost and capital that often comes with participating in opportunities such as this,” she continued. “At the same time, we wanted to help open doors for key networking opportunities with a few high-level local connections, while simultaneously providing a unique and fun travel experience that’s a little different from what people usually have when coming to Jamaica,” said Anderson.

Sentrigue’s International Shopping Tours will be held on a quarterly basis traveling to Jamaica first, then Africa (Ghana) and Asia next. According to Anderson and Briggs, the tours are intentionally designed to encourage business owners to explore doing business internationally, particularly for those who have never considered it. As a result, it is created to accommodate a small group of forward-thinking, business growth-minded travelers of about 10-15 people.

“We really want to encourage business owners, traders and investors who not only love to travel, but who also want to sell, resell or secure unique or hard to find international products and merchandise for their online or brick and mortar businesses, to consider participating in this opportunity,” says Briggs, a 30-year veteran of the federal government, including the Federal Aviation Administration. “This is a strategic, cost-efficient and even fun way to secure access to key connections, products and services, which could really help small businesses expand domestically and internationally,” she said.

The first Sentrigue International Shopping Tour in Kingston, Jamaica, will be held from Wednesday, April 29 through Sunday, May 3, 2020. Included in the Jamaica Tour for participants, are private networking events and business-to-business meetings with key influencers in Jamaica, including key government officials; tickets to the Jamaican Expo 2020; tours of local attractions, including Blue Mountain; room and board; some meals; transportation while in Jamaica (including to and from the airport) and personal security for the group. The cost is $1,800. However, airline tickets and alcoholic beverages are not included.

For more information or to register, go to www.sentrigue.com. For media inquiries, contact Norma Stanley at 404/451-1811 or via email at eeemarketinggroup@gmail.com.