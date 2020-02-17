On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, Feb. 17

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation Monday prohibiting landlords from refusing to rent or sell a home based on the applicant’s source of income, including denying the acceptance of government vouchers (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1155). Vouchers aid families and individuals in being able to obtain affordable housing.
The Council will also consider legislation encouraging the Georgia General Assembly to prohibit landlords statewide from refusing to accept subsidized housing vouchers as supplemental rental income (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-3291).
Other items on Monday’s agenda include:
• An ordinance authorizing the Department of City Planning to establish a building permit fee waiver program available to private sector entities pursuing an affordable housing development or development that includes a defined number of units set aside as affordable housing (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1028).
• An ordinance authorizing the City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta to prioritize funding received via Community Development Block Grants and other sources, financial incentives, and financing options for development projects that include affordable housing within Atlanta for the next five years (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1156). The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is a federally funded grant that focuses on benefiting low- to moderate-income people by providing resources for livable neighborhoods, economic empowerment, and decent housing.
Members of the Council will present proclamations in recognition of ZuCot Gallery, Reverend Eric Terrell, SCLC /W.O.M.E.N Inc., the American Heart Association, and Georgia Arbor Day.
The Atlanta City Council will convene Monday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW.
