The nsoro Educational foundation celebrates 15 years and raises $1.3M at 2020 Starfish Ball

Honoring Professional Football Hall of Fame, Jerome Bettis

& U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, Former Bakkt CEO & WNBA Atlanta Dream, Co-Owner

Proceeds support post-secondary attainment of youth aging out of the foster care system

(Atlanta, GA) The St. Regis Hotel Ballroom was transformed into a spectacular New Orleans themed

extravaganza as the nsoro Educational Foundation guests laissez le bon temps rouler ‘let the good

times roll’ celebrating 15 years of service and raising

$1.3 million for aspiring collegians aging out of the foster care system.

The festive tradition of the Starfish Mardi Gras theme serves as a loving salute to the New Orleans

heritage of nsoro’s Chairman and Founder, Darrell Mays.

A who’s who of dignitaries, corporate titans, esteemed philanthropists and supporters filled the soldout ballroom as guests enjoyed dinner and dancing, silent and live auction and live band. nsoro was

honored to welcome Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who was also celebrating her 50th

Birthday. Stephanie Travis Patterson served as Starfish Ball Chair.

The distinguished guests were nsoro’s (29) twenty-nine college graduates from ten states across the

country. Their presence provided up close insights on the value of nsoro’s Scholarship and the critical

wrap-around supports provided throughout their post-secondary journey. Keynote graduate, Justin

Black, Western Michigan University, provided a heart-wrenching depiction of how a young kid from

Detroit, taking bucket showers of melted snow went from foster care to college graduate thanks in

large part to the support of nsoro.

Corporate sponsors for the monumental 15-year celebration were Mercedes-Benz USA, Georgia

Power, Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs, Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, Wilson Lewis, Wilmington

Trust & Transportation Impact.

“Within the population we serve, a college degree changes more than the trajectory of one life, it

directly impacts the legacy of a generation. We are profoundly grateful for the many benefactors,

corporate partners and volunteers who make that change possible.” said nsoro Executive Director

Monica Pantoja.

About nsoro:

Founded in 2005, The nsoro Educational Foundation is a 501.c3 nonprofit providing access to and

attainment of post-secondary education for all youth aging out of foster care.

nsoro currently supports 268 scholars across 31 states attending 191 fully accredited post-secondary

institutions. nsoro has funded 346 scholar graduates creating a population of thriving of educated

young people who aged out of foster care defying the odds.

Donations can be mailed to:

The nsoro Educational Foundation

1349 W. Peachtree St. Suite 1525

Atlanta Ga 30309 or online at www.nsoro.foundation.

For more information on the nsoro Educational Foundation call 404 524-0807.