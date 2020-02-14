The nsoro Educational foundation celebrates 15 years and raises $1.3M at 2020 Starfish Ball

Honoring Professional Football Hall of Fame, Jerome Bettis
& U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, Former Bakkt CEO & WNBA Atlanta Dream, Co-Owner
Proceeds support post-secondary attainment of youth aging out of the foster care system
(Atlanta, GA) The St. Regis Hotel Ballroom was transformed into a spectacular New Orleans themed
extravaganza as the nsoro Educational Foundation guests laissez le bon temps rouler ‘let the good
times roll’ celebrating 15 years of service and raising
$1.3 million for aspiring collegians aging out of the foster care system.
The festive tradition of the Starfish Mardi Gras theme serves as a loving salute to the New Orleans
heritage of nsoro’s Chairman and Founder, Darrell Mays.
A who’s who of dignitaries, corporate titans, esteemed philanthropists and supporters filled the soldout ballroom as guests enjoyed dinner and dancing, silent and live auction and live band. nsoro was
honored to welcome Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who was also celebrating her 50th
Birthday. Stephanie Travis Patterson served as Starfish Ball Chair.
The distinguished guests were nsoro’s (29) twenty-nine college graduates from ten states across the
country. Their presence provided up close insights on the value of nsoro’s Scholarship and the critical
wrap-around supports provided throughout their post-secondary journey. Keynote graduate, Justin
Black, Western Michigan University, provided a heart-wrenching depiction of how a young kid from
Detroit, taking bucket showers of melted snow went from foster care to college graduate thanks in
large part to the support of nsoro.
Corporate sponsors for the monumental 15-year celebration were Mercedes-Benz USA, Georgia
Power, Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs, Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, Wilson Lewis, Wilmington
Trust & Transportation Impact.
“Within the population we serve, a college degree changes more than the trajectory of one life, it
directly impacts the legacy of a generation. We are profoundly grateful for the many benefactors,
corporate partners and volunteers who make that change possible.” said nsoro Executive Director
Monica Pantoja.
About nsoro:
Founded in 2005, The nsoro Educational Foundation is a 501.c3 nonprofit providing access to and
attainment of post-secondary education for all youth aging out of foster care.
nsoro currently supports 268 scholars across 31 states attending 191 fully accredited post-secondary
institutions. nsoro has funded 346 scholar graduates creating a population of thriving of educated
young people who aged out of foster care defying the odds.
Donations can be mailed to:
The nsoro Educational Foundation
1349 W. Peachtree St. Suite 1525
Atlanta Ga 30309 or online at www.nsoro.foundation.
For more information on the nsoro Educational Foundation call 404 524-0807.