4 Best ways for couple’s to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the Day when couples of every kind publicly and privately express their love for each other. It’s known as the most romantic day of the year for those involved in relationships. If you are single, this day meant to celebrate love can be difficult if you don’t know how to celebrate solo. For the savvy Chi-town single looking for something different to do in the city this weekend for Valentine’s Day, here are a few suggestions.

Wine and Dine for One

Have dinner at an upscale restaurant with reservations for one. If upscale restaurants aren’t your thing, then dine at your favorite place or try a new restaurant. Whatever suits your needs, be sure to secure a reservation.

Show Love to Someone Else

Send someone a small gesture of kindness by becoming their secret Valentine. It is not about expressing romantic interest, but it’s merely a nice gesture of kindness to brighten someone else’s Day. You can give a card, candy, or treat them to lunch or dinner. Small acts of kindness in any form will not only make the day brighter for the recipient, but it’ll also bring an unexpected smile to the giver’s heart.

Valentine Volunteer

Show your love for others by distributing Valentines to those who are less fortunate than you or who may be experiencing hardships. You can leave Valentine’s messages at a shelter, deliver treats to a children’s hospital, or deliver Valentine’s meals to the homeless. This Day isn’t only about receiving love. It’s also about showing it.

Netflix and Chill for One

If you prefer to spend a lovely, quiet evening with the best person, you know, then stay home and arrange Netflix and Chill for one. Prep your favorite dish or order take out and indulge in your own company. Many singles fail to realize the beauty of spending quality time with themselves because they tend to focus solely on relationships, so this is a perfect opportunity to spend time alone with the one you love the most.

If none of these suggestions meet your needs, check out one of the many Singles parties or Mix and Mingles throughout the city. However, you decide to spend the day and evening be sure you’re partaking in activities that bring a smile to your heart and ensure you are showing love to yourself. Happy Valentines Day Singles!