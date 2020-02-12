Who’s Who In Black History Month Spotlight: Xerona Clayton

This month, Who’s Who In Black acknowledges our rich past, honors our present, and hopes to inspire our future. Throughout February, we are highlighting pillars in our community that are paying it forward. This week we recognize Xerona Clayton, civil rights advocate and founder of The Trumpet Awards Foundation.

Clayton was honored as a Lifetime Achievement recipient for the 18th edition of Who’s Who In Black Atlanta. Learn more about her work in the video below.

Who’s Who In Black Atlanta 18th Edition – Lifetime Achievement – Xerona Clayton