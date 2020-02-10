Two Atlanta caddies, Cristo Rey students win full scholarships

FULL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED TO TWO ATLANTA CADDIES

Two outstanding students from Atlanta have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following a final selection interview held at Capital City Club in Atlanta on Jan. 21.

Both young ladies – who are students at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit – have unique stories, which reflect the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character.

They will begin college in the fall of 2020 as Evans Scholars. The Evans Scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.

“Both of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomize what our Program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”

Both students were participants in the Western Golf Association’s Caddie Academy program, a summer job program that offers academically promising young students with financial need an opportunity to caddie in the Chicago area for the summer, with the ultimate goal of earning a full tuition and housing scholarship to college. Both caddied at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois.

Karen Ayala-Hernandez of Riverdale will attend Marquette University in Wisconsin. She is a first-generation college student. Khya Morton of Union City will attend the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

The selection meeting in Atlanta was one of more than 20 such meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation will hold across the country through the spring. When the 2019-20 selection meeting process is completed by April, an estimated 285 caddies across the country are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.

The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. One of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Currently, a record 1,010 caddies are enrolled in 18 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,050 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. in 1930.

“These young women have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course,” said John Kaczkowski, WGA President and CEO. “We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”

Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by 32,500 golfers across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $14 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the third of four PGA TOUR Playoff events in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.

To learn more about the WGA and ESF, visit www.wgaesf.org.