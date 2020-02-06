In celebration of Art, Beats and Lyrics Jack Daniel’s contributes to National Museum of African American Music

In Celebration of the 15th Anniversary of Art, Beats and Lyrics Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Makes $15,000 Contribution to National Museum of African American Music Whiskey leader continues commitment to support music and urban artistry with donation to the Nashville music museum opening summer of 2020.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey announced its support of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), the only museum dedicated to preserving the legacy and celebrating the accomplishments of the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. The alignment is an extension of the brand’s partnership with Cult Creative to support the wider community of hip-hop and urban artistry through its signature program Art, Beats and Lyrics (AB+L).

Established in 2004, AB+L has celebrated artwork from nationally and internationally known

visual artists who span a variety of styles and genres. Throughout the years, the “museum

meets concert” experience has showcased innovators and creatives from both the art and

music worlds.

“For 15 years AB+L has been a platform dedicated to celebrating culture through music and

visual art,” says Keenan Harris, Senior Multicultural Marketing Manager, Brown-Forman. “Jack

Daniel’s Tennessee Honey is excited to expand the celebration of AB+L to support the

anticipated grand opening of the National Museum of African American Music.”

NMAAM will be a first-of-its-kind museum dedicated to celebrating and preserving the musical

influence of African Americans to the American soundtrack, and is set to open in the summer of

2020, in the heart of Downtown Nashville, backyard to the Jack Daniel distillery in Lynchburg.

In addition to the monetary donation of $15,000, Jack Honey will raise additional funds to

support NMAAM by auctioning off original artwork from the traveling AB+L exhibit. The virtual

auction will open in January and run through AB+L’s last tour stop in Chicago on February 14th

.

For more information on the AB+L virtual auction and the museum’s upcoming grand opening

activities, please visit NMAAM.org.