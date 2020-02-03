Boardroom Salon for Men opens new location in Atlanta

Boardroom Salon for Men, the leader of the men’s grooming industry, announces the opening of its sixth salon in the Atlanta area, located in the booming district of Reynoldstown, at 305 Memorial Drive, Ste. 312. To celebrate, the Texas-based company will host a grand opening event on January 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. This opening marks continued expansion throughout Georgia, with existing locations in Peachtree Corners, Vinings Jubilee, Buckhead Court, N. Druid Hills and Alpharetta.

“We’re pleased to open our sixth location in the area, as the Atlanta market has been a fundamental part of Boardroom’s expansion across the nation,” said Bruce Schultz, CEO and Co-Founder of Boardroom Salon for Men. “We’re excited to be a part of the rapid growth in Reynoldstown and the vibrant Madison Yards development. As an industry leader, we’re ready to meet Atlanta’s increasing demand for a luxurious grooming experience for men.”

The Madison Yards salon team invites everyone to attend the grand opening event on January 30 to indulge in the Boardroom experience, including complementary haircuts, food and drinks from local partners and surprise giveaways. For more details or to RSVP, please visit the Facebook event here.

In honor of the grand opening, Boardroom Salon is offering limited number of Founder’s Memberships which includes additional months of Membership at no charge. Clients who purchase a three-month membership will receive an additional month, those who purchase a six-month membership receive two additional months and the Annual membership receives four additional months for free. Additionally, while supplies last Founding Members will receive a branded Boardroom silver beverage tumbler.

Boardroom Salon’s 2,015-square-foot space on Memorial Drive is designed to be the ultimate grooming experience for men in a modern and luxurious environment. The sophisticated salon features dark wood paneling, a relaxing lounge with oversized leather chairs and a great atmosphere. The company has built a reputation of excellence by providing exceptional hair and shave services for men of all hair types, accompanied with complimentary beverages. The Benchmark is the salon’s signature service, which includes: a personal consultation, tailored haircut with precision neck shave, personalized shampoo + conditioning, scalp massage, pressure point facial massage, paraffin hand dip, steamed towel and stress-relieving hand massage.

Boardroom offers clients the opportunity to purchase Three-Month, Six-Month or Annual Memberships, which provides members the freedom of unlimited haircut services, plus 10 percent off all products and complimentary referral Benchmarks to giveaway. Memberships are honored at all Boardroom locations nationwide, making it convenient for frequent business travelers.

Boardroom is open Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please visit boardroomsalon.com.