DeKalb County Mobile Career Center January schedule

DECATUR, Ga. – WorkSource DeKalb announces its Mobile Career Center schedule for January. The center will be stationed at locations throughout DeKalb County to help put DeKalb County citizens back to work.

The mobile unit brings job assistance to residents of DeKalb by conveniently traveling all over the county.

Residents have access to services like job search assistance, workshops, training and resume writing and interviewing tips. Businesses may also use the mobile unit for interviewing, training, pre-employment screenings or recruiting.

The Mobile Career Center is also aiding residents interested in applying for the DeKalb year-round internship program.  The program provides short-term internship opportunities for low-income young adults, ages 16-24, who are seeking employment and not enrolled in school. Two staff members in the unit can assist in the application process.

Below are the Mobile Career Center’s scheduled locations for January:

Friday, Jan. 17, 8 a.m. – noon 

Fort McPherson

1788 Hardee Ave. SW

Atlanta, GA 30330

 Tuesday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.  

DeKalb Access & Resource Center

949 North Hairston Rd.

Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 1 – 4 p.m. 

Commissioner Larry Johnson | Job Fair

Community Achievement Center

4522 Flat Shoals Pkwy.

Decatur, GA  30034

 Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Lithonia-Davidson Library

6821 Church St.

Lithonia, GA 30058      

Friday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Merci Hills

5959 Fairington Rd.

Lithonia, GA 30038

 Monday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

DeKalb DCS

2910 Miller Rd. Suite 150

Decatur, GA 30035
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

DFCS

178 Sams St.

Decatur, GA 30033

 

 Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

St. Vincent DePaul Society

4871 Memorial Dr.

Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Thursday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Decatur Library

215 Sycamore St.

Decatur, GA 30030

 Friday, Jan. 31, 8 a.m. – noon 

Fort McPherson

1788 Hardee Ave. SW

Atlanta, GA 30330

For more information about Work Source DeKalb, including upcoming events, visit www.worksourcedekalb.org or call 404-687-3400.

WorkSource DeKalb is an EEO/M/F/D/V employer/program. Auxiliary aids/services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Persons with hearing impairments may call 1-800-255-0135 or 711 (TTY) for assistance.  WorkSource DeKalb is 100% funded by the U.S. Department of Labor and is a proud partner of the American Job Center Network.

