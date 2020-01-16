Wolf Creek Amphitheater; Sweet music for City of South Fulton

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards have reached an agreement to transfer the Wolf Creek Amphitheater to the city, pending approval by the Board of Commissioners and the City Council.

Under the terms of this agreement, the City of South Fulton would pay $100/acre for the amphitheater property and would pay fair market value for two adjoining parcels, for a total of approximately $1 million.

“This agreement would allow us to put this matter to rest once and for all and allow the city to operate arts and recreational facilities, as they wish to do,” said Chairman Pitts. “It’s the law and the right thing to do.”

“We’re excited about the opportunities the new Amphitheater will bring to our city and appreciate the partnership with Fulton County,” said Mayor Edwards.

The new agreement would resolve all pending facility transfer agreements between the two governments, following last week’s transfer of two arts centers.

Fulton County would enter into a use agreement for continued operation of the Fulton County Public Safety Training Center, and would continue monitoring of the former Merk Road Landfill.