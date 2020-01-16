Skanska and H. J. Russell & Company Joint Venture to Build Grady Memorial Hospital’s Center for Advanced Surgical Services

The joint venture between global development and construction firm Skanska, and Atlanta-based H. J. Russell & Company, one of the largest minority-owned construction services firm in the U.S., announces it will construct the Center for Advanced Surgical Services (CASS), adjacent to Grady Memorial Hospital’s (Grady) main campus in Atlanta. The free standing, 10-story, 576,960-square-foot structure will cost $151 million.

“Skanska recently completed the renovation of Grady’s Women’s and Infant’s Center, and we are proud to be part of the team bringing even better patient care and comfort to our local community,” said Scott Cannon, executive vice president and general manager of Skanska’s building operations in Georgia and South Carolina. “Thanks to our past experience, we will use our best practices of extensive collaboration and coordination so that patient care is not disrupted.”

The CASS will include 264,000 square feet of occupied space for several outpatient clinics, and it will be the site of all of its outpatient surgeries. The Center will dramatically expand Grady Health’s ability to serve patients at the main campus, offering 25 percent more operating room capacity and 45 percent more clinical capacity.

“As the fifth busiest public hospital in the country with a Level 1 trauma center designation, Grady has become a medical jewel in our community, serving some of the most critical patients from all backgrounds,” said Michael B. Russell, Sr., CEO, H. J. Russell & Company. “One of Russell’s core values is literally building on our commitment to community, and we’re honored to collaborate with Grady, alongside our joint venture partner, to build an advanced facility that will further their capacity in providing quality health care for all.”

Among the technological and environmental components to be built into the Center is a system to allow the harvesting and storing of rainwater from the entire block for reuse. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022.