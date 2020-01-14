DeKalb County Solicitor-General announces ‘Stop Teen Dating Violence’ contest   

DeKalb County Solicitor-General Announces Stop Teen Dating Violence Public Service Announcement Contest

Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling gives DeKalb students a shot to win prom prize package

DECATUR, Ga. (Jan. 13, 2020) – In partnership with Fit for a Queen, DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling invites DeKalb County high school juniors and seniors to enter the 2020 Stop Teen Dating Violence Public Service Announcement Contest.

With February being recognized as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, Solicitor-General Coleman-Stribling and her team are encouraging DeKalb teens to promote healthy teen dating practices that prevent dating violence by producing a one minute PSA. The student who creates the most impactful PSA will win a prom prize package, which includes:

· Dinner for two

· Makeup Artist Services

· Attire for the winner and a guest

“We recognize we can’t interrupt the cycle of abuse without engaging our teens in conversations on healthy relationships,” said Solicitor-General Coleman-Stribling. “Every year, we get creative submissions that highlight how to identify toxic relationships. This year, we want our teens to show us what it means to them to cultivate a positive and healthy relationship.”

The Solicitor-General’s Office began The Stop Teen Dating Violence Public Service Announcement Contest in 2017 and saw an overwhelming response from local teens interested in participating.

Students have until Monday, February 24, to submit their entries. For full submission details and contest rules visit our website.

The Office of the DeKalb Solicitor-General encourages any teen who is aware of or experiencing teen dating violence to reach out to www.loveisrespect.org, call the Hotline at 1.866.331.9474 or text “LOVEIS” to 22522 for assistance.

About The Office of the DeKalb County Solicitor-General

The Office of the DeKalb County Solicitor-General, led by Donna Coleman-Stribling, prosecutes criminal misdemeanor offenses filed in the State Court of DeKalb County. These crimes generally include domestic violence, elder abuse, cruelty to children, vehicular homicide, drunk driving, stalking and harassment, trespassing, and animal cruelty. The Solicitor-General’s Office handles more than 13,000 cases annually and consists of a staff of attorneys, investigators, victim-witness advocates, community prosecutor, legal secretaries, and a communications director. The Office prides itself on the professional and impartial prosecution of crimes while working closely with police and members of the community to develop strategies to prevent crimes before they occur. Stay informed by following us on Facebook and Twitter.