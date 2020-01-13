Nominees announced for 51st annual NAACP Image Awards

It is award season, and time for the NAACP to honor the stellar performances by people of color for the past year. Leading the nominations is the film ‘Harriet’ starring Cynthia Erivo. The winners will be spotlighted at 51st NAACP Image Awards live on Saturday, February 22, 2020, on the BET network.

Following is the complete list of categories and nominees for the 51st NAACP Image Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Basset

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ballers” (HBO)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“theNeighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – “the neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning – “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Jill Scott – “First Wives Club” (BET+)

Tiffany Haddish – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)

Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tichina Arnold – “the Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

“Greenleaf” (OWN)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX Networks)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)

Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Ethan Henry Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Album

“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“I Used To Know H.E.R.” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

“Sketchbook” – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

“Worthy” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding New Artist

Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)

Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Khalid (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

(BOE Music Group/EMPIRE)

PJ Morton (Morton Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Hard Place” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

“Steady Love” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

“Talk” – Khalid (RCA Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)

“Queen & Slim The Soundtrack” – Various Artists (Motown Records)

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)

“Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (Focus Features)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “21 Bridges” (STX Films)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Winston Duke – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Alfre Woodard – “Clemency” (Neon)

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Naomie Harris – “Black and Blue” (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Sterling K. Brown – “Waves” (A24)

Tituss Burgess – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

Janelle Monáe – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers” (STX Films)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

Octavia Spencer – “Luce” (Neon)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (Focus Features)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay – “When They See Us” – Part Four (Netflix)

Carl H. Seaton, Jr. – “Snowfall” – Hedgehogs (FX Networks)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – “Power” – Forgot About Dre (STARZ)

Debbie Allen – “Grey’s Anatomy” – Silent All These Years (ABC)

Jet Wilkinson – “The Chi” – The Scorpion and the Frog (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Codie Elaine Oliver – “Black Love” (OWN)

Janice Cooke – “I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (Lifetime)

Kenny Leon – “American Son” (Netflix)

Rashid Johnson – “Native Son (HBO)

Russ Parr – “The Bobby Debarge Story” (TV One)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Netflix)

Jordan Peele – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Kasi Lemmons – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Mati Diop – “Atlantics” (Les Films du Bal Presente en Co-Production avec Cinekap et Frakas Productions en Co-Production avec Arte France Cinema et Canal+ International for Netflix)

Reginald Hudlin – “The Black Godfather” (Netflix)

For a complete list of the nominees, go to https://naacpimageawards.net/.

The NAACP Image awards airs, Saturday, February 22, 2020 on the BET Network.

-Anthony Ellis McGee, Contributing Writer