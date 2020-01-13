City of East Point, activist Tamika Mallory, join Legacy Center founders for unveiling

31,000sq. ft state-of-the-art economic empowerment hub owned free and clear by more than 9,600 community investment partners in the heart of East Point, Georgia

Opening Festivities for phase one of The Legacy Center also known as The Black House kicked-off on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The Grand Opening Celebration included the raising of the Tulsa Real Estate Fund flag, ribbon-cutting ceremony and an investors only reception.

Opening remarks were given by the Morrison’s friend and supporter, activist Tamika Mallory. Commemorating the 6th Anniversary of the Jay Morrison Academy, 3 graduates shared their experiences of working and growing under Jay Morrison’s tutelage. A bevy of East Point City Councilmen were on hand for remarks and a representative from the South Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church blessed all that were in attendance and the historic grounds with a soul-stirring prayer on which The Legacy Center followed by the raising of the Tulsa Real Estate Fund Flag. The fund owns The Legacy Center free and clear with its 9,600+ partners.

The Morrisons’ started the new year in a major way. “The Legacy Center exists to bridge the generational wealth gap and will provide mentorship programs, and premium educational services. Our goal is to not only house your business, but to provide empowerment and cultivate your legacy. We are committed to helping our community define, build and grow. Our Legacy Starts here at The Legacy Center,” said founder Jay Morrison.

The Legacy Center is the first acquisition of the historic African American founded and managed real estate crowdfunding source, the Tulsa Real Estate Fund. This magnificent economic empowerment hub houses a contemporary co-working space equipped with cutting edge technology, including app digital access control entry for members. In addition to the co-working membership model, The Legacy Center brings exciting wealth and financial services, education classes, curated events and meetups to an underserved community. Leaning heavily on the Tulsa Oklahoma Black Wallstreet philosophy of group economics, The Legacy Center exists as a result of the largest economic galvanization of members of the African American community in modern history.