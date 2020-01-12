Zeta Phi Beta Inc. announces Centennial Week Jan. 12 – Jan. 18

ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY, INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES CENTENNIAL WEEK ACTIVITIES JANUARY 12 – 18, 2020

The esteemed African American women’s service organization will mark its Centennial with notable guest speakers, performers, a fashion show, and a “Finer Womanhood Empowerment Summit” addressing issues impacting women.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, one the country’s largest African American women’s service organizations, will mark its 100th year of service with Centennial Week activities Jan. 12-18, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Zeta’s International Centennial President, will kick off the week by unveiling an exclusive line of Zeta-inspired St. John apparel, followed by activities featuring Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, attorney and Zeta member Anita Hill, former Congresswoman and Zeta member Donna Edwards, award-winning journalist April Ryan, Vivica A. Fox, actor Lamman Rucker; R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn, R&B artist and Zeta member Syleena Johnson, plus electrifying performances by The Chuck Brown Band, Zeta member DJ Poizon Ivy & DJ Heat, and the Zeta International Choir.

“This is a historic moment for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Finally, our epic Centennial Celebration begins. I am elated to be leading these amazing women at this time in our history,” said Hollingsworth Baker. “We are thrilled to welcome our sisters who are travelling from across the world to Washington D.C. Together, we will commemorate all that we have accomplished in the last 100 years and look forward with anticipation to what we will achieve next.”

Centennial Week activities include:

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020: St. John reception at Queenstown Premium Outlets, 441 Outlet Center Drive, Queenstown, Maryland.

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020: Zeta Centennial digital signage activation will go live in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas Washington, D.C., St. Louis and Memphis.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020: A historic Founders’ Midnight Celebration will take place at Howard University, the birthplace of the sorority. Scheduled to perform are the Howard University Drum Line, musical artist Jacques Johnson, and DJ Heat & DJ Pozion Ivy. Syleena Johnson will serve as Mistress of Ceremony.

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Founders’ Busts will be unveiled during the Centennial Experience at 3 p.m. at the Washington Hilton Hotel, followed by an evening of celebration at the National Museum of African American History and Culture at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020: Rhapsody in Blue Fashion Show Extravaganza and Luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Washington Hilton Hotel, featuring ten designers, including a surprise guest. In the afternoon, Zetas will distribute 5,000 blankets and toiletries to the homeless in Washington, D.C. A Sisterhood Day-into-Night Denim and Pearls Party is set for 7 p.m. at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

Saturday, Jan.18, 2020: The Finer Womanhood Empowerment Summit will take place at the Washington Hilton Hotel, and will showcase three panels of thought-leading women addressing issues related to education, health and wellness, family connectedness, social advocacy and economic development. This sold-out event will begin at noon. The Centennial Founders’ Gala will close out the week’s activities. This black-tie affair will take place at the Washington Hilton Hotel, starting at 7 p.m.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. visit www.zphib1920.org.