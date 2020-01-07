The pants which are covered in an assortment of marks and drawings with the Greek letters posted to the back of the knee, retail for about $335.77
Instagram account Watch the Yard posted the pants to their page which garnered dozens of comments.
“This lets me know everything I need to know about the lack of melanin in their corporate office,” another said.
Someone else pointed out the symbol which resembles the masonic square and compass used by the Free Masonry organization, which includes the historic Prince Hall branch for Black men.
Members of the fraternity have created a petition to have the letters removed from the pants.
“We are a week away from 106th anniversary of the founding of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and what is plastered all over Social Media? An ad for Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Graphique Droit with the letters that represent Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Greek Letters on the back crease of said pants!” the petition read.
Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1914 by three Black students. Founders A. Langston Taylor, Leonard F. Morse and Charles I. Brown established the organization to render service to the community while creating a space for Black male students who upheld the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship and service.
Ralph Lauren isn’t the only brand that has come under fire for their clothing, though.
The brand tweeted an apology saying the shirt was a part of a collection inspired by face masks.
In 2018, Prada was accused of racism when they released their holiday collection with a figure resembling blackface, as Blavity previously reported. The company said they “abhors racist imagery” and removed the items from their shelves.