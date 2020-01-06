Top morning favorite ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ extends its reach to new audience

Reach Media Inc.’s nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show debuts as an Urban AC morning show at the start of the new year, airing weekdays from 6a-10a ET. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is quick-paced and anchored by one of the nation’s most popular comedians. Easily entertaining a wide variety of listeners, the “can’t miss a minute” morning show perfectly blends music, exclusive comedy and spiritual entertainment with today’s hottest topics in news, entertainment, and sports.

Rickey Smiley was recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters in 2017 as the recipient of the Marconi Award for “Top National/Syndicated Talent.”



Rickey uses personality, humor, conviction and relevant information to deliver a high-energy morning show engaging his listening community in unexpected ways. His show has distinguished itself with its innovative mix of entertainment and an unfiltered view on contemporary black life and parenthood, focusing on family, community, and mentorship.



Rounding out the show is a cast of personalities known to spark engagement and laughs:



Eva Marcille – Mom, model and entrepreneur who contributes a relatable woman’s point of view with a sharp wit and sometimes challenging position

Gary Wit Da Tea – Listeners count on Gary for the hottest entertainment gossip and a colorful opinion on just about everything

Da Brat – The same in-your-face candor that made her a hip hop star makes her a listener favorite, bringing wit, humor and a fresh outlook every morning

Rock T – A sports analyst with a hip hop flair, he not only reports the sports news…he predicts as well

Special K – A master at finding the funny in the headlines, Special K takes the role of news correspondent to hilarious new levels The show will be enhanced with fresh and energetic soundtracks of R&B hits that adults want to hear, expanded social and digital opportunities to grow tune-in and extend audience engagement beyond the airwaves, as well as a connection and commitment to community – on and off-air – from family and parenting initiatives to supporting education and HBCUs.



The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is syndicated nationally with markets including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Miami and Orlando.