Gov. Kemp declares Georgia School Choice Week

Georgia students, communities to hold nearly 2,000 events as part of historic national celebration of school choice– Gov. Kemp’s recent proclamation makes Jan. 26-Feb. 1 officially Georgia School Choice Week. Gov. Kemp joins dozens of governors and city and county leaders nationwide who have officially recognized School Choice Week. The 1,950 events and activities taking place across the state of Georgia make up some of the 50,000 events that have been independently planned nationwide. These events, which range from large capital rallies to rural school open houses, aim to raise awareness about what school choices exist in each state, and the educational opportunities parents want to have for their children. “We’re encouraged that so many Georgia families want to raise awareness about school choice, and we’re grateful to Gov. Kemp for supporting them,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “Every child is unique, and parents know their children better than anyone else. We hope School Choice Week empowers parents in Georgia and elsewhere to find the best educational fit for their child.” As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.