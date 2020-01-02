DeKalb CEO proposes cost of living increase for retirees

DeKalb CEO Proposes Second Annual Two-Percent Cost-of-Living Increase for Retirees

For the second consecutive year, DeKalb County retirees and beneficiaries could receive a two-percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Approximately 11,000 retirees and beneficiaries would benefit from the increase which is included in DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond’s proposed fiscal year 2020 budget submitted to the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 13.

The annualized cost of the adjustment will be $2.1 million if commissioners approve the increase, which would become effective on July 1, 2020.

Before receiving a two-percent increase in July 2019, retirees had not received a COLA in 14 years.

“We are able to propose this much-needed increase because the county has made prudent financial decisions for the past three budget cycles,” CEO Thurmond said.

The budget will be voted on by the Board of Commissioners no later than Feb. 28, 2020.