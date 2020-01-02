Atlanta City Councilman Bond on Congressman John Lewis’ news

ATLANTA — The office of Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond has issued the following statement:

“As we are on the precipice of a new year, the changing times are often the usher of new hopes. It is in that spirit that we wish speedy healing and recovery to Congressman John Lewis. Throughout my life John has been many things to me, more than my extended family, my godfather, friend, mentor, elder statesman, inspiration, and to the rest of the world so much more. We still live in a world that needs John Lewis!

As we make resolutions tonight on the changes that we would like to personally make, let’s also send up prayers. But with our prayers, let’s also commit to ‘works’! John is a civil rights activist, a crusader for justice, but above all he has a worker in the cause for freedom. Let’s resolve this year to work for a equality justice and freedom just as John does! We’ve leaned on him for so long, let’s pray him back to strength, and join him on his continuous journey to see us all free!”

