Tech Tuesday: 2020 Resolutions – organizing with calendars, reminders and notes

2020 Resolutions: Organizing with Calendars,

Reminders and Notes

As we wrap up the holiday celebrations, it may be time for a new and improved you – or at least some new resolutions for 2020.

Of course, New Year’s resolutions take commitment and resolve, but they also require organization and planning. If you want to create a new habit, you’ll have much better success if you organize around all aspects of your life, such as work and family time, and not just your resolutions.

That’s where smartphones can play a role. Those handy devices in our pockets have numerous ways to help us keep track of our needs and goals. Here are T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile’s tips on how your smartphone can help you better organize your life, track your progress, and help you achieve those new year’s resolutions.

1. Organize your calendar

Many of us already have packed home or work schedules, which can make it hard to introduce a new habit like going to the gym, learning a skill or picking up a new hobby. Using a calendar on your smartphone or computer can help you manage your work and personal life so you can find time to set aside for new things.

Apple and Google calendars can help remind you of to-dos, appointments and meetings. And if you have a work calendar on a different email service such as Outlook, you’ll be able to integrate it with an Apple or Google calendar as well. These calendars also allow you to share events with friends, family and co-workers.

One great feature from Google Calendar is Goals, which will automatically schedule time for your new resolution, whether it’s exercise routines or hobbies, based on where it will fit best in your schedule. It may not always be the best time for you, but it can help you stay on track and keep your goals top of mind.

2. Use a reminders app

Using a reminders app is a great way to clear your headspace, as you can schedule both one-off and re-occurring reminders, and both time- and location-based reminders. For example, set a 6:00 PM reminder for “workout,” or create a “call Mom” reminder that will pop up when you arrive at home. If you’re an Apple iPhone user, you can also ask Siri to create reminders for you.

For iPhone users, you can’t beat the Reminders app, which comes pre-installed on all Apple devices. The Google Keep app is the most popular for Android users, and offers almost all of the same features. If you don’t want a separate app specifically for reminders, you can also schedule reminders in Google Calendar.

3. Use a note-taking app

Tracking progress against your goals can help you see the results of your work while giving you a motivational boost to keep at it. Apple’s Notes app is pre-installed on iPhones and automatically syncs across all your Apple devices so you can create to-do lists, write journals and jot down any other notes you need to take. If you don’t have an Apple device—or even if you do—there are plenty of options for note-taking apps such as GoodNotes or Evernote, which also sync across your devices. And, as with the calendars mentioned above, you can share notes with others.

4. Peruse app stores for “Productivity”

Unless your resolution is really specific, there’s a good chance the Apple App Store or Google Play Store will have an app that can help you achieve your goals. Want to run more? Check out Nike Run Club. Want to learn how to play the guitar? Try Yousician. Want to budget better? Look at Mint.

Even if you’re not looking for apps for your resolutions, each app store has a “Productivity” category with many great options for helping organize your life.

Between calendars, reminders and note-taking apps, there are plenty of ways to organize your life and keep track of the things you need to do. In the end, do whatever works best for you and knock out those new year’s resolutions all year long!