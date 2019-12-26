Atlanta’s biggest boat show sails into Georgia World Congress Center

NAUTICAL NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS
BEGIN AT THE 2020 PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE ATLANTA BOAT SHOW!
ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 – The 2020 Progressive® Insurance Atlanta Boat Show, Georgia’s biggest boating extravaganza, returns Jan. 16-19, 2020 bringing nearly 30,000 people to downtown Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. The Show, now in its 58th year, is a must-see for boating enthusiasts of all ages, with 600+ of the newest boats available, along with the latest advancements in marine accessories, technology and gear.
With more than 60 percent of boaters having a household income of $100,000 or less, the Atlanta Boat Show will showcase thousands of products to fit any and all budget levels. The Show also features a wide range of educational and entertaining boating activities for all ages and interests.
An enhanced Career Day timed with National Mentoring Month and in conjunction with Lanier Technical College provides opportunities for job seekers and students, while small sailors can enjoy fun activities in the Kids’ Zone and Nautical Storytimes. End the work day with Boats & Brews Happy Hours on Thursday and Friday, enhance fishing and boating skills with 100+ seminars and DIY workshops, and “reel” in a big one at both a virtual reality station and 5,000-gallon aquarium.
Among This Year’s Show Features:
- New! Queen of the Show: Bringing royalty to the water is this year’s largest boat, making the Everglades 435cc Center Console the 2020 Queen of the Show! At 43 feet, this ultimate fishing vessel includes a luxurious cabin with plush seating, fully equipped head with standing shower as well as a full bait-prep workstation, including 10 tackle drawers, 300+ gallons of fish boxes and more!
- New! Discover Boating Experience (DBX): This year’s Show will feature a brand-new entertainment hub, the Discover Boating Experience (DBX). DBX is a place to relax and mingle over nautical beverages while enjoying short form seminars, hearing stories from Atlanta voices and businesses, exploring new products, learning about boat care tips, discovering new technologies and more. On the weekend there will also be live music. For the full schedule of activities, visit AtlantaBoatShow.com.
- New Boats for the New Year: Break out the bubbly and toast some of the new luxury yachts and other watercraft, including:
- New! 2020 Malibu M240 – This 24-foot luxury wake beast delivers features such as ultra-fast-filling Malibu Launch System 6 Ballast™ and Surf Gate® Fusion for the largest and cleanest surf swells.
- New! Regulator 26XO – Built for adventure, the center console crossover offers more than 122 square feet of deck space, spacious seating, built-in coolers, the Garmin 16 XO Fish Package, and more for family and fishing fun!
- New! Blackfin 332 CC – Winner of the 2019 Miami Innovation Award, the center console offers 33 feet of stunning features including a plush lounge area, insulated baitwell, lockable rod storage and smooth rides.
- See all the boats and exhibitors here.
- $5-$5-$5 Boats & Brews Happy Hour: Thursday and Friday, after 5 p.m., “drop anchor” at the Show for $5 tickets, $5 valet parking, and $5 drinks at Boats & Brews presented by Red Hare Brewery. $5 tickets can be purchased in advance.
- FREE Pontoon Rentals: After 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, the first 25 guests each day will win a free half-day pontoon rental from Park Marine (must be 25+ yrs).*
- Careers in Boating: On Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. the Show will host its second annual Boating Career Day timed with National Mentoring Month, inviting hundreds of students from local high schools and technical schools to hear from industry leaders and Lanier Technical College about educational and job opportunities in the marine industry. The Show’s career fair is ideal for those seeking career opportunities in the marine industry. Students are admitted free when registering here.
- Launch and Learn: The Show offers more than 100 boating seminars with a special emphasis on fishing. Participants can also try their hand casting for real fish at the Big Bass Tub.
- A Family Affair: Sunday, Jan. 19 is Family Day, when families can get a specially priced ($25) 4-pack of tickets for two adults/two children. Children can play in the Kids’ Zone and hop aboard boats all over the Show floor.
- Nautical Storytimes + Books to Kids Donations: CBS46 Cares Books to Kids (in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education and Page Turners Make Great Learners) will be at the Show for special Nautical Storytimes read by on-air anchors. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or gently used children’s book and donate to Books to Kids for a $3 ticket discount at the box office.
- Virtual Fishing: Feel the strike, watch the rod bend, experience the pull as a fish runs for the bottom at Chaparral’s Virtual Fishing Simulator! This interactive fishing simulator is as “reel” as it gets without getting your line wet.