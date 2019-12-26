Atlanta’s biggest boat show sails into Georgia World Congress Center

NAUTICAL NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS

BEGIN AT THE 2020 PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE ATLANTA BOAT SHOW!

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 – The 2020 Progressive® Insurance Atlanta Boat Show, Georgia’s biggest boating extravaganza, returns Jan. 16-19, 2020 bringing nearly 30,000 people to downtown Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. The Show, now in its 58th year, is a must-see for boating enthusiasts of all ages, with 600+ of the newest boats available, along with the latest advancements in marine accessories, technology and gear.

With more than 60 percent of boaters having a household income of $100,000 or less, the Atlanta Boat Show will showcase thousands of products to fit any and all budget levels. The Show also features a wide range of educational and entertaining boating activities for all ages and interests.

An enhanced Career Day timed with National Mentoring Month and in conjunction with Lanier Technical College provides opportunities for job seekers and students, while small sailors can enjoy fun activities in the Kids’ Zone and Nautical Storytimes. End the work day with Boats & Brews Happy Hours on Thursday and Friday, enhance fishing and boating skills with 100+ seminars and DIY workshops, and “reel” in a big one at both a virtual reality station and 5,000-gallon aquarium.

Among This Year’s Show Features: