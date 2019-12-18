Lil Nas X is working with Scholly to offer three $10,000 scholarships for current and future college students.

by Jon Grieg

Graduates are struggling with the weight of massive student loan debt and could use a little help. So, Lil Nas X has decided to step up. The artist is using his newfound superstardom for good,

three $10,000 scholarships to high school and college students, according to Scholly.