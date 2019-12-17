The single mother of three had dropped out of high school at age 16 when her first son, who is now 26, was born, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Despite dropping out, she still managed to earn her GED and attend cosmetology school. She began pursuing a degree at Georgia State University until a car crash eight years ago halted her progress.

Young was unable to make some payments to the university, making her unable to re-enroll for classes. She would have to pay nearly $700 in bills before attending once again.