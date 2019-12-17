Fair Fight Action files motion to stop Georgia voter purge

Fair Fight Action, Campaign Legal Center File Emergency Motion to Stop Georgia’s Massive Voter Purge

ATLANTA, Ga. – Today, Fair Fight Action and Campaign Legal Center (CLC) filed an emergency motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The temporary restraining order seeks to prevent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from moving forward with the state’s plans to illegally purge 120,561 Georgia voters from the rolls tonight. These people are being removed solely because they have chosen not to vote in recent elections and have not returned two mailed notices asking for confirmation of their addresses.

CLC is working in partnership with Fair Fight Action on the legal challenge to the planned voter purge, arguing that the anticipated purge will violate the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, as well as recent changes to Georgia election law under House Bill 316.

Paul Smith, vice president of CLC, and counsel for the plaintiff group Fair Fight Action, released the following statement:

“The court must step in to prevent this reckless purge from removing many thousands of Georgians from the rolls. Declining to vote in recent elections is not a reliable indicator that a registered voter has become ineligible. Many conditions exist that make it difficult for many eligible voters to make it to the polls to vote. Hourly and wage workers, seniors, people with disabilities, people who rely on public transportation, low-income individuals, the homeless and those with family responsibilities may be unable to make it to the polls to vote. Practices like Georgia’s disproportionately impact traditionally marginalized communities. At a time when we should be working to increase the participation of all communities, Georgia seems to be moving backward.”