Artist Kehinde Wiley’s inspiration for the statue came after a visit to Richmond and seeing the General J.E.B Stuart monument. He put a twist on his interpretation of the statute, ultimately creating a man with locs, Nike sneakers and jeans.

“Who is this man? Well, he’s anyone and no one,” he said. “I think it meant a lot to me that in the 21st century, we as a society can say ‘yes’ to a monument to a young black man in a hoodie.”

The statue, which is 27 feet tall and rests on a limestone pedestal, symbolizes the “negotiation of power,” Wiley said.