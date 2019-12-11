Horizons Atlanta welcomes new host site for signature program

Horizons Atlanta, a nonprofit that supports K-12 students from underserved communities through its six-week summer and year-round learning programs, is excited to announce that it is adding the Galloway School as its newest host site in Atlanta beginning summer of 2020. This marks the 10th program site for Horizons Atlanta since it started 20 years ago with only 15 students at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.

“We are fortunate to have the support of the Galloway School leaders and families as we seek to make a larger impact in closing the achievement gap that is prevalent in schools located in Atlanta’s underserved communities,” said Horizon Atlanta’s Executive Director Alex Wan. “We know that our summer learning program helps to break down barriers that often prevent children from succeeding in the classroom.”

Horizons Atlanta at the Galloway School will begin with 30 students, including 15 kindergarten (rising first grade) and 15 first grade (rising second grade) students. The school will eventually serve students through the eighth grade, adding a new grade level each summer beginning in 2021. Bayless Fleming, Galloway’s associate director of Admissions, will be the program’s site director.

“The opportunity to be a part of this public-private partnership and to serve our surrounding community alongside an organization that speaks to Galloway’s mission both excites and energizes me,” said Head of School Dr. James Calleroz White. “I am excited for the chance for Galloway to help students of all backgrounds discover the joy of learning.”

Additionally, Horizons Atlanta is pleased to welcome two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board immediately are Stacy Cullinan with Cox Automotive and James Calleroz White, Head of School for Galloway.

“We are thrilled to have Stacy and James join our Board as they each bring unique perspectives and skills that will help guide us as we launch our 10th program site and continue assisting our students to achieve academic and personal success,” said Wan.

New Board Members:

Stacy Cullinan, as vice president of Human Resource Business Partners with Cox Automotive Product & Engineering, plays a key role for developing and implementing the HR strategy and programs supporting the company’s business goals. She strives to live out the company values of being a good citizen of the communities Cox serves and being committed to helping shape a better world. Before joining Cox Automotive, Cullinan worked with Novartis Pharmaceuticals and McKesson Corporation. Cullinan graduated from the University of Tennessee and earned her Master’s Degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Tulsa University in Oklahoma.

Dr. James Calleroz White, the Head of School for the Galloway School since 2018, has more than 20 years of leadership experience in multiple education environments including university, nonprofit and JK-12 institutions. Prior to Galloway, Dr. White was head of school at Louisville Collegiate School in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. White is a faculty member for the Diversity Leadership Institute for the National Association of Independent Schools. He graduated from Harvard University as well as earned his Master’s Degree in Education from Harvard Graduate School of Education. Additionally, he holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, Teaching, and Administration from Arizona State Graduate School of Education.