Entrepreneur Summit in focuses on impact, change, and education in Atlanta

Entrepreneur Summit in Atlanta, Ga to Focus on Impact, Change, and Education, December 16, 2019

ATLANTA, GA — The Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a 501 (c) (3), nonprofit organization, dedicated to the education, support and growth of women-owned business enterprises is set to host the 2019 Millionaire Mastermind Entrepreneur Summit and Awards Luncheon, Monday December 16th at the Hyatt Regency, 265 Peachtree Street NE, in Atlanta, GA. The summit, the brainchild of Dr. Velma Trayham, President & CEO of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, an organization that during its brief existence, has empowered, mentored and positioned over 4,000 women for entrepreneurial success, has generated significant “buzz” for the event. The unmatched list of leaders, who are all aligned and share the organizations commitment to empowering women and tackling poverty through economic stability and growth, have added to the excitement and anticipation of the event.

“The line-up of speakers and panelist who will participate in the summit, is really unprecedented,” said Dr. Trayham. “For anyone who is truly looking to unlock their entrepreneurial abilities, as well as to learn from those who have attained success, across multiple vertical markets and industries, this is a “must attend” event.”

Nancy Flake, CEO of the Atlanta Urban League, Tye Hayes, Chief Technology Officer for the City of Atlanta, Leona Barr Davenport, President & CEO of the Atlanta Business League, Stacey J. Key, President & CEO of the Georgia Minority Supplier & Development Council and Dr. Bunnie Jackson- Ransom, President & CEO of First Class Inc. Public Relations, are among those who will be lending their expertise and guidance to those in attendance.

“Let’s speak candidly,” said Dr. Trayham. “8 out of 10 new business ventures fail, before they can even get started. That’s unacceptable. It’s not that they don’t have the talent or a viable idea or concept. They lack the resources, the education, the right connections, the know-how. That is the reason why I started this organization, the main purpose of this event and why so many corporate and government leaders have signed up to not just show up, but to actively participate. This is personal to me.”

The Fireside Chat, a staple of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy monthly programming, gets a boost when Dr. Velma Trayham is joined on the panel by Leona Barr- Davenport and Dr. Bunnie Jackson- Ransom.

Davenport, President & CEO of the Atlanta Business League (ABL), Atlanta‘s oldest minority business development and advocacy organization, guides her board of directors to provide increased access to business opportunities for minorities with specific emphasis on the development of businesses owned or operated by African Americans. Ransom, President & CEO of Fist Class Inc. – a full service public relations firm, founded in 1975, brings over 44 years of corporate and government experience and expertise to the event as well as an extensive background in volunteer services. This lineup, combined with Dr. Trayham’s experience as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, promises to be a true highlight of this event.

In addition to the speakers scheduled to attend, Fiji Water, BB&T Bank , Madison Brothers Consulting, New Land Capital, IBelieve foundation, Commonwealth of Atlanta, LLC, Workplace Solutions, LLC, The L.E.W.I.S Agency, The Marke’ Enterprises, NLP of Atlanta, Thinkzilla Consulting Group, Georgia Palms & Gardens, The Mezzo Agency, are all event sponsors.

“BB&T is honored to have been included in the Millionaire Mastermind Summit this year,” said Ashley Brodkin, Assistant Vice President, Wealth Advisor, for BB&T. “Dr. Trayham is known as a curator of top-notch resources, information, and ideas for entrepreneurs- so BB&T is are very excited to not only sponsor this great event, but to participate as a speaker, as well as to attend.” Brodkin added, “BB&T is invested in what we see as the next wave of wealth creators- Minority and Women-owned businesses. Anything that we can do to support them, make them more marketable for funding, and help them grow is one of our top priorities. We recognize that an organization like Millionaire Mastermind gives us a platform to reach these entrepreneurs at a pivotal moment and help them accelerate to the next level in their business and in wealth.”

The Summit starts with registration at 8:00 AM, break out workshops and seminars throughout the day, as well as the afternoon awards luncheon and of course, the much-anticipated Fireside Chat.

For ticket information, corporate table reservation, sponsorship, or vendor information please visit (https://millionairemastermindacademy.com/summit/) contact; Kyaira@Millionairemastermindacademy.com or call 888-509-1145.