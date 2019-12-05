Cynthia Bailey talks wedding guests and broken friendship with NeNe Leakes

Cynthia Bailey, one of the stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” chatted with “Extra‘s” Jenn Lahmers, dishing on her wedding plans, her relationship with NeNe Leakes, and her daughter Noelle.

Bailey, 52, is engaged to FOX sportscaster Mike Hill, 49, and they have locked down a date for their big day! She said, “We have a date, which is perfect, 2020, 10/10/20, if you put it together; 2020, 10 plus 10 is 20, and 20… It’s good because we have, like, our whole little mantra thing is we’re not perfect, but we’re perfect for each other.”

While the wedding will most likely be in Georgia, Cynthia is still working on the guest list. Who’s invited from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”? She commented, “Well, I have to see how the season works out and then how the reunion works out. The people that love and support me from the cast will definitely have an invitation to the wedding.”

Cynthia is currently not on speaking terms with castmate NeNe Leakes, but can their friendship be repaired? She said, “I hope so. I really hope so. You know, there was a lot of genuine love there, and even though we’re on the outs, there still is. I still do have love for her, so I won’t speak for her, but I still definitely have love for her and, you know, it sucks to be around your ex-friend and not be able to be like friends and not, you know, had that, that sisterhood anymore.”

“I don’t want to not be friends with her,” Bailey reiterated. “I definitely don’t want to be enemies with her.”

As for NeNe’s comments that there would be no show without her, Cynthia reacted, “Well, you know what? I can agree with her to some degree… I do honestly think NeNe brings a lot to the show. I really do… I mean, I feel like all the women bring a lot to the show, but you know, there is no other NeNe.”

Bailey also opened up about her daughter Noelle, 20, who came out as gender fluid last month. She stressed, “It was important for me to support Noelle with her choice. I wanted her to be able to tell her own story… That’s why I encouraged her to speak her truth on the show.”

Noting that Noelle isn’t normally the focus on the show, Cynthia explained, “This situation, I felt like in order for her to be able to own her decision and be comfortable, I felt like she should get in front of it.”

Noelle is Cynthia’s daughter with actor Leon Robinson.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sunday nights on Bravo.