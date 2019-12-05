Atlanta business leader Donald Williams challenges others to give

Williams Challenges Atlanta Business Owners To Give Back During The Holidays and Goes Beyond By Helping Others Go From Homeless To Business Owners

Business leader Donald Williams, owner of Williams Accounting, LLC and Suivant Consulting has announced the companies’ holiday give back event will be held at the Atlanta Children’s Shelter on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Williams is no stranger to going without during the holidays. In fact, he remembers holidays where he and his siblings received nothing at all. Since then, times have changed for the successful business owner who has a passion for helping others. I truly believe that to whom much is given, much is required” said Donald Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Williams Accounting and Suivant Consulting.

After reviewing a variety of community partners, Williams chose the Atlanta Children’s Shelter due to their history for helping families in need. “I know the impact on a child’s life when going through tough times. I want each of these children to experience nothing but joy for the holidays”, said Williams.

The Atlanta Children’s Shelter was founded in 1986 and is in the heart of Atlanta where it has served more than 5,000 homeless families and cared for more than 8,000 homeless children for more than 30 years.

In 2020, Williams will launch an initiative to help twenty men and women go from being homeless to owning their own business. “This is a new venture that I have developed to provide mentorship and resources to those individuals who want to change their lives and in turn, change our community for the better” said Williams.