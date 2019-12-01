Atlanta’s Shema Fulton and Bobbi Kristina Serenity House give love and toys

Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, founded by singer and entertainer, Bobby Brown and his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, and restauranteur Shema Fulton, today announced they are partnering to celebrate the Christmas holidays with the families who reside at S.H.A.R.E. House. The restaurants, Garden Parc and Baltimore Crab & Seafood, are two of the four most popular dining experiences in the South Fulton County community, owned by Fulton.

“We are honored to share in the spirit of giving during this holiday season with the mothers and their children who reside at S.H.A.R.E. House. Our commitment to the community is important, and we want to let them know how much we care. I want to thank Bobby and his family for partnering with us and congratulate them on the work they are doing to give a “voice to the voiceless,” says Shema Fulton.

In the holiday spirit of giving, diners who visit both restaurants are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card, for children ages 1 through 17, at either restaurant beginning Friday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Santa will be leaving a pretty red sleigh at both locations, Garden Parc 792 Cascade Road, SW, 303101 (Sundays only) and Baltimore Crab & Seafood, 1075 Fairburn Road, SW, 30331.

Garden Parc restaurant, known for its ambiance and extraordinary menu, will host a special dinner for the Moms who reside at S.H.A.R.E House, a non-profit organization established to house homeless mothers and their children.

“Christmas is a family time and one when we all want to see smiles on the faces of children,” stated Bobby Brown. “We want to thank Shema Fulton for her generosity and sharing her beautiful restaurants, and amazing food, and giving the Moms an incredible evening and an opportunity to know how special they are.”

The event will feature local jazz quartet Mike Jones & Friends, who will serenade the ladies with holiday renditions and classic songs by Charlie Wilson to Kenny G., Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, to Stephanie Mills, New Edition, Bobby Brown, and more; adding a special touch to their night, leaving them with a memorable and lasting holiday experience. Closing out the evening, the donated toys and Santa’s sleighs will be given to the Moms to take back with them to share with their children on Christmas morning.

“The S.H.A.R.E. House family would like to thank Bobbi Kristina Serenity House and Shema Fulton for sharing their holiday spirit with our families and their children. We are so grateful for their support in “leading the way from crisis to confidence,” stated Executive Director Teresa Smith.