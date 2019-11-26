Black author pens ‘Failure to Protect’ to address child suicide

Award-winning legal thriller author and attorney Pamela Samuels Young has released her new book, ‘Failure To Protect,’ about bullying and child suicide.

Nationwide (BlackNews.com) — After learning about the suicide deaths of two 9-year old Alabama girls, Pamela Samuels Young decided to take on this rising epidemic in her new novel entitled Failure to Protect. She is one of America’s leading African-American authors of legal thrillers, having penned 14 books over a span of a 20-year writing career.

Her work has already netted numerous awards, most notably the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Fiction for her thriller Anybody’s Daughter. In an interview with GritDaily.com about Failure to Protect, released in October, Young says that she didn’t choose the subject – the subject chose her.

In researching the subject, Young was stunned to learn that the suicide rate for African-American kids under 12 is twice that of white kids.

“We need to end the silence shrouding suicide,” Young says. “By writing a legal thriller that both entertains and educates, it’s my hope to help do that.”

For more information or to purchase Failure to Protect and Pamela’s other books, visit www.pamelasamuelsyoung.com

