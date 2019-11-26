BET ‘Copwatch’ investigates police killing of Veltavious Griggs in Atlanta

BET DOCUSERIES “COPWATCH AMERICA” INVESTIGATES POLICE KILLING OF UNARMED BLACK TEEN, VELTAVIOUS GRIGGS

Family Demands Answers After Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office Releases Autopsy Results in the Shooting Death of Veltavious Griggs by Union City Police Officer



Veltavious Griggs, 19-year old Black teen was killed by police in Union City, Georgia

Nationwide (BlackNews.com) — In the latest episode of Copwatch America on BET, Attorney Gerald A. Griggs investigates the case of 19-year old Veltavious Griggs who was shot and killed by Union City Police Officer Jerome Turner on April 1, 2019. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has stated that Officer Turner was dispatched to a fight. Upon arrival, he began chasing a man that he believed was involved in the fight and was armed. The chase ended with Mr. Griggs fatally shot several times. The only gun recovered from the scene was Officer Turner’s weapon.

In October of 2019, the Law Office of Attorney Gerald A. Griggs received a copy of the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Autopsy report. The report found that Veltavious Griggs “cause of death was a contact gunshot to the head.” The report goes on to say that the manner of the death is still undetermined.

“He was allowed to bleed out in front of his child’s mother’s home for hours. He needed medical attention. I was already very concerned about the nature of the reporting because it did not sound realistic. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office has made it clear that the facts of this investigation do not corroborate her autopsy report. Now we want to know why,” said Attorney Griggs.

“He was a good child. He wanted to be a good father. He loved music. It’s not right for anyone to just take another person’s life. He just started living. He was only 19-years old. They killed him ten days before his birthday,” said Shantrina Griggs, the mother of Veltavious Griggs.

Watch the full video of Veltavious Griggs’ story:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=357554431580394

The docuseries will also include the cases of Oscar Caine, Eric Garner, Jamarion Robinson, and Nicholas Bolton. Griggs works alongside Chris “City” Mungin, Yonasda Lonewolf, Shar Bates, and Patrick Newbill.

About Attorney Gerald A. Griggs

Attorney Griggs has worked as an activist for over 20 years. His work with Jaheem Herrera’s case launched the National Anti-Bullying Movement and strengthened Georgia’s Anti-Bullying Law. Griggs’ intense investigation into the alleged crimes of R&B Singer Robert Sylvester Kelly led to felony indictments in several states, and Griggs pursuit of justice into the brutal beating of Maggie Thomas in front of her four-year-old daughter ended with Atlanta Police Officer James Hines fired in seven days.