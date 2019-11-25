Atlanta lane closures suspended for Thanksgiving traffic

Georgia DOT Suspending Lane Closures during the Thanksgiving Holiday

ATLANTA, GA – To ease Thanksgiving traffic congestion statewide, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes from 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 27 to 5 a.m. Monday, December 2. The statewide lane restrictions allow commuters work-zone free travel and reduced traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving Holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.

The heaviest traffic is expected to be in Buckhead and the northern Perimeter Wednesday through Friday. Click the following links below to view the complete Thanksgiving week travel forecasts:

“In order to provide a safer and less congested roadway, we are limiting construction-related lane closures,” said Georgia DOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock. “We anticipate heavy traffic statewide while people are visiting their friends and family, as well as shopping during Black Friday.”

Motorists visiting the downtown area should expect a considerable amount of traffic as many holiday festivals and events are taking place throughout the weekend. Thursday is the annual Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon & 5K at Georgia State Stadium (formerly Turner Field) and Saturday Georgia Tech will play the University of Georgia at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“We typically see an increase in roadway fatalities during the holidays,” Hancock said. “I urge drivers to put down your cell phones, be alert and make sure you and your passengers buckle-up. Let’s make this a happy Thanksgiving for all.”

While the road closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.